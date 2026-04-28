Seth Rogen's Emotional Tribute to Catherine O'Hara: A Legend's Legacy (2026)

In a moment that tugged at the heartstrings of everyone in the room, Seth Rogen stepped up to accept the Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series on behalf of the late Catherine O’Hara, whose brilliance in The Studio left an indelible mark on the industry. It’s a bittersweet reminder that genius and kindness can coexist—and Catherine O’Hara embodied both effortlessly. With the SAG-AFTRA audience rising to their feet in a standing ovation, Rogen delivered a speech that was as heartfelt as it was profound, honoring a woman whose legacy transcends her roles on screen.

Beginning with a nod to O’Hara’s deep respect for her peers, Rogen shared, ‘I know she would have been honored to receive this award from her fellow performers, who she admired so much. She was a huge fan of all of you.’ The camera captured co-star Kathryn Hahn wiping away tears, a testament to the emotional weight of the moment. Rogen then reflected on his time working with O’Hara, marveling at her unique ability to balance generosity and brilliance. ‘She was kind, gracious, and relentlessly talented, never diminishing her own contributions while uplifting everyone around her,’ he explained. ‘She knew she could deliver a knockout performance, and she aimed for it every single day on set.’

But here’s where it gets controversial: Rogen revealed a behind-the-scenes detail that highlights O’Hara’s dedication—and it’s something most people never knew. ‘Almost every evening before a shoot, she’d email me and Evan Goldberg with a completely rewritten version of her scene,’ he shared. ‘And every single time, it made her character better, the scene better, and the entire show better.’* This raises a thought-provoking question: How many actors today would go to such lengths to elevate their work? And does this set an unattainable standard for others in the industry?**

The Netflix-streamed ceremony also captured Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, who was nominated in the same category as O’Hara (her co-star in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), visibly moved by the tribute. Rogen emphasized O’Hara’s ability to prove that ‘you can be a genius and be kind, and one doesn’t have to come at the expense of the other.’ It’s a powerful message in an industry often criticized for its cutthroat nature.

Concluding his speech, Rogen left the audience with a call to action: ‘If there are people in your life who don’t know her work—whether they’re kids, out of touch, or just plain clueless—show them Catherine O’Hara. Show them her dancing to Harry Belafonte in *Beetlejuice, or her hilarious knee injury in Best in Show. Let them laugh, and then tell them, ‘That’s Catherine O’Hara, and we were lucky to live in a world where she shared her talent with us.’* It’s a reminder that her legacy isn’t just in her roles, but in the way she inspired those around her.

Catherine O’Hara, beloved for her iconic roles in SCTV, Home Alone, and Schitt’s Creek, passed away in late January at the age of 71 due to a pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer as the underlying cause. Her death was mourned by co-stars across series like The Studio and The Last of Us, but her impact on the industry—and the lessons she left behind—will endure. So, here’s the question for you: Do you think Catherine O’Hara’s approach to her craft is a blueprint for success, or an unattainable ideal? Let’s discuss in the comments.