Seth Jarvis Joins Team Canada for Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics | NHL News (2026)

Seth Jarvis' Olympic Dreams Come True: A Last-Minute Call to Glory

A dramatic turn of events for this young hockey star! Seth Jarvis, the Carolina Hurricanes forward, received a life-changing call while he was catching some pre-game rest. It was Team Canada's general manager, Doug Armstrong, with an offer that would disrupt Jarvis' plans but ignite his dreams.

Jarvis, who has been leading the Hurricanes with an impressive 25 goals this season, was initially cut from Team Canada's Olympic roster for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. However, fate had other plans. When Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point was ruled out due to an injury, Jarvis got the call to replace him.

But here's where it gets exciting... Jarvis, still groggy from his nap, answered the call to a life-changing opportunity. He had to quickly rearrange his travel plans, canceling a warm-weather getaway to Cabo San Lucas. Instead, he's off to Milan, joining the Canadian squad for the Olympics.

"It's a great reason to interrupt my nap," Jarvis said, expressing his excitement. He's not alone in this journey; 19 of Canada's players from the 4 Nations Face-Off last year are also going to the Olympics, including coaching staff led by Jon Cooper. This familiarity will undoubtedly ease Jarvis' transition.

A bittersweet moment: While Jarvis is thrilled, he also feels for Point, with whom he had developed a close bond during the 4 Nations tournament. Jarvis even models his game after the Lightning forward. "It's unfortunate this is how it had to happen," Jarvis said, "but now I'm focused on helping the team however I can."

Jarvis joins a diverse group of Carolina teammates representing their countries in Milan, including players from Finland, the United States, and Denmark.

This last-minute call-up is a testament to Jarvis' talent and dedication, leaving fans wondering: Could this be the start of a legendary Olympic journey? What do you think? Is Jarvis destined for Olympic greatness, or is it too soon to tell?