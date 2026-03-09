Serious Crash on Sea-to-Sky Highway Leaves One in Critical Condition (2026)

A serious accident on the Sea-to-Sky Highway has left one individual in critical condition after a collision involving a bus and a car, which occurred on Wednesday between Squamish, British Columbia, and Whistler. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a damaged bus alongside a wrecked vehicle on the snowy road, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) have been summoned to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. This specialized unit is tasked with reconstructing accidents that lead to significant injuries or fatalities across the region, from Pemberton down to Boston Bar.

Brian Twaites, an information officer for BCEHS, shared that the emergency scene was attended by three ambulances staffed with primary care paramedics, an advanced care paramedic unit, and a supervising paramedic. "Paramedics worked swiftly to provide emergency medical assistance before transporting one patient to meet another ground ambulance equipped with critical care paramedics, who then took over and rushed the patient to the hospital in critical condition," Twaites explained.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Katrina Boehmer from the Sea to Sky RCMP indicated that details regarding the injuries sustained were still unclear.

"The highway is currently closed in both directions, and it is expected to remain shut down for several hours," Boehmer noted. DriveBC informed the public that the incident took place approximately six kilometers north of Squamish, near Conroy Forest Service Road, with road closures officially commencing at 3:30 PM PT. However, by 6:30 PM PT, the highway had reopened to single-lane alternating traffic, although motorists were cautioned to anticipate delays due to lingering congestion.

Megan Foster, a resident of Whistler, encountered the aftermath of the crash while traveling with her husband along Highway 99. "We could see a vehicle that had been utterly destroyed; it was totaled, with the front completely caved in," she recounted. Foster observed several individuals standing near the damaged vehicle, as others worked to clear debris from the roadway.

Continuing north, she noted the presence of a passenger Skyline bus, which appeared to have sustained severe damage on the front and left side.

Foster described the road conditions as treacherous, with fresh snow creating a slippery surface. "The engine of the car was entirely detached and about 20 meters away from the wreck, still emitting smoke as the snow fell on it," she added.

About the Author



Alanna Kelly is a journalist with CBC News, reporting from Squamish, B.C., and focusing on the Sea-to-Sky area, including Whistler, Pemberton, and the Sunshine Coast. She encourages readers to share story ideas via email at alanna.kelly@cbc.ca.