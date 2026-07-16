Serious Co Down Crash: Man and Woman Hospitalized, Hit-and-Run Suspects Flee Scene (2026)

In a shocking turn of events, a couple narrowly escaped serious injury in a crash in Co Down, Northern Ireland, but not before one of them fled the scene. The incident occurred on the Castlewellan Road, Clough, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, around 9:30 p.m. when a white Ford Transit van and a black Lexus car collided. The police were alerted to the crash, and upon arrival, they found that the driver and passenger of the Lexus had already left the scene. The couple was rushed to the hospital for treatment, and while their injuries were not life-threatening, the incident has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the crash and the subsequent departure of one of the parties involved. The PSNI is appealing for information from anyone who was in the area at the time or has relevant dash-cam footage. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of staying at the scene of an accident and the potential consequences of fleeing the scene. It also highlights the need for vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement in such situations. The public is urged to contact the police with any information that could aid in the investigation.