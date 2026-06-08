Sergio Perez's Red Bull Exit: A Post-F1 Interview (2026)

Perez's Final Red Bull F1 Criticisms Explained: A Fresh Start with Cadillac

Sergio Perez is gearing up for his Formula 1 comeback with Cadillac, leaving behind the baggage of his turbulent exit from Red Bull in late 2024. During that time, he felt like "everything was a problem" with him. Perez's departure from Red Bull was abrupt, with the team mistakenly believing Liam Lawson and then Yuki Tsunoda would outperform him in an increasingly poor 2024 season. Despite this, Perez is now back on the F1 grid, joining forces with Valtteri Bottas in a career reprieve. They will spearhead the new General Motors-backed Cadillac project, with Perez confident it has the potential to become one of F1's top teams.

The six-time race winner is eager to leave a lasting legacy through Cadillac's progress, rather than the disappointing end to his Red Bull stint. In an interview, Perez revealed that Red Bull was constantly complaining about his performance, whether he was too fast, slower than Max Verstappen, or anything in between. This created a tense atmosphere, and Perez felt like a distraction. The team's actions and comments made him feel vulnerable, and he believed only a mentally strong person could survive such a challenging environment.

Red Bull's development direction during those seasons turned benign cars into trickier-to-drive but faster ones, better suited to Verstappen. This caused Perez's Red Bull career to end and damaged his reputation. While some may disagree with Perez's interpretation, the timelines and Red Bull's actions are undeniable. Perez felt the pressure and blame, which he attributed to his focus on other things, such as commercials.

Helmut Marko's comments about Perez's inconsistency due to a Mexican mentality added to the tension. Marko, Horner, and other senior figures have since left Red Bull, and Perez's successors as Verstappen's teammate have struggled. Perez's departure was a relief, and he regrets the destruction of the team's potential dominance. Despite the bitterness, Perez maintains a good relationship with Red Bull and expresses gratitude for the experience.

The timing of the interview's publication, just weeks before the 2026 season, has sparked discussions about Perez's focus on the past. However, Perez emphasizes his excitement for the future with Cadillac, wanting to enjoy the sport with his family and children. He believes 2025 was his best year in F1, even though he didn't race, as it prompted a reappraisal of his success and achievements.

Perez's comments about Red Bull and his treatment are likely the last big digs, as he moves on with Cadillac. The team's struggles with Lawson and Tsunoda have boosted Perez's reputation, and he is eager to prove his success in 2024, which was initially overlooked.