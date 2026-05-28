Serena Williams' Comeback: Chasing Grand Slam History (2026)

Bold claim: Serena Williams’ return to tennis could be driven by a clear, ambitious goal—to add another Grand Slam to her legendary tally. But here’s the controversy: is she really planning a comeback, or is this just speculation fueled by timing and a few cryptic signals? Let’s unpack what we know, what it could mean for the sport, and why it matters.

Serena Williams’ childhood coach, Rick Macci, believes the tennis icon is aiming to return to competition primarily to chase one more major title. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, stepped away after the 2022 US Open and has kept a remarkably low profile since. In mid-2025, she re-entered the ITIA anti-doping testing pool, a move that wasn’t publicly disclosed until December. The rules are straightforward: once a player leaves the ITIA pool, they aren’t subject to doping tests. If they want to return, they must undergo six months of testing before they can sign up for professional events again.

As of Sunday, February 22, Williams completed her mandatory re-entry window, making her eligible to return to the WTA Tour. Yet she has not officially confirmed a comeback. Macci, who played a pivotal role in shaping Williams’ early development, argues that the 44-year-old still has a singular objective guiding any potential return. He cautions against underestimating one of the greatest players of all time.

"She hopes to win another Grand Slam. Never discount the heart of the greatest of all time—when they want to make a move, they’re unstoppable at top speed," Macci commented on social media.

Meanwhile, Williams has remained non-committal in public discussions. In a late-January appearance on The Today Show, she was asked about the comeback rumors. Her response was deliberately non-committal: it isn’t a simple yes or no. She emphasized that she’s enjoying life, is a full-time mom to two children, and has recently identified herself as a homemaker on a form she filled out. She also noted the ongoing uncertainty about rejoining the anti-doping program, adding that she couldn’t speak further about it.

Williams’ professional peak included capturing her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open. She came within reach of Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 majors but did not win another Slam after that milestone, losing in her last four major finals.

As fans and analysts debate the likelihood and timing of Williams’ return, the question remains: if she does re-enter competition, how would she fare against today’s top players, and what impact would a comeback have on the sport’s narrative around longevity, gender, and generational change? Would you like to see Serena back on the court, and if so, what’s your ideal schedule or target Grand Slam for her return?