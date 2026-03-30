SEP Evaluation Update: Turning Insights into Lasting Improvements (2026)

Unleashing Change: Transforming Student Experience with Lasting Impact

Elevating Student Experience: A Journey of Continuous Improvement

Since my last update, the momentum for change has not only persisted but intensified. We're making significant strides towards implementing the recommendations from the Student Experience Programme (SEP) evaluation, and I'm thrilled to share some exciting developments.

A Stronger Approach to Change Management

We've made remarkable progress in integrating SEP learnings into future change initiatives. Here's a glimpse:

Unifying Efforts: A dedicated Business Change team, led by new leadership within the Strategic Change Office, is now in place to provide flexible support to projects.

A dedicated Business Change team, led by new leadership within the Strategic Change Office, is now in place to provide flexible support to projects. Learning from Success: A comprehensive review of the Canvas implementation has been conducted to identify best practices and replicate them across the board.

A comprehensive review of the Canvas implementation has been conducted to identify best practices and replicate them across the board. Strengthening Leadership: Operational Delivery Lead (ODL) roles are now recruited from the outset for major programmes, as demonstrated in the Future Foundations initiative.

Operational Delivery Lead (ODL) roles are now recruited from the outset for major programmes, as demonstrated in the Future Foundations initiative. Translating Vision into Action: Manchester 2035 has been translated into clear delivery packages, helping us prioritize and manage the overall University workload more effectively.

Key Areas of Progress

Governance and Planning:

In December, we launched the Delivery Handbook, offering a simple and consistent approach to planning and executing change. This empowers colleagues with confidence, clarity, and a shared understanding.

Communication and Engagement:

We've co-created communication frameworks with academic and PS colleagues, enhancing our understanding of roles and responsibilities. These frameworks also establish stronger feedback mechanisms, ensuring colleagues' voices are heard and integrated into programme governance.

Leadership and Well-being:

New leadership development support, focusing on change management, colleague well-being, and stress management, is set for rollout early in 2026. Additionally, we're piloting a Wellbeing Impact Assessment aligned with HSE standards, along with regular team sentiment surveys and proactive stress risk assessments, to identify and address colleague pressures early on.

Sustainable Workloads:

Programmes now prioritize robust resource planning and backfill arrangements from the beginning, ensuring better support for teams during delivery. We're also strengthening workload management processes, particularly in complex areas like Campus Solutions, to anticipate and address pressures effectively, empowering ODLs to provide local support.

Evaluation and Continuous Improvement:

Future programmes will establish clear success measures and KPIs from the start, supported by structured pilots and continuous feedback loops. This approach fosters a culture of learning, enabling us to identify issues promptly, adapt swiftly, and build upon successful strategies.

Technology and the Student Experience:

ITServices has completed the technical assessment for a new enquiry handling solution for student support hubs, promising a better experience for students with timely and trackable support. The full business case is under review, pending funding approval.

Strengthening Academic-PS Collaboration:

Efforts to enhance the relationship between academic and PS colleagues remain a priority, guided by insights from the Your Voice Matters survey and ongoing discussions on building a collaborative community.

Empowering Local Decision-Making:

We're committed to making decisions closer to the action, empowering teams to act and decide effectively without relying on upward deferral.

Role Clarity and Job Descriptions:

Work is in progress to refine job descriptions and align accountabilities, creating clearer responsibilities and more transparent career paths. This initiative supports both operational efficiency and staff development.

Salary Benchmarking for TLSE Roles:

Salary benchmarking for Teaching, Learning, and Student Experience (TLSE) roles is well underway, with completion expected early in 2026. This will provide a comprehensive understanding of role positioning within the sector, ensuring fairness, transparency, and consistency in colleague recognition and rewards.

For a more detailed progress report, visit the SEP recommendations page.

Thank you to everyone involved in this transformative journey. Your dedication and insights are shaping a culture of excellence, enhancing our work delivery, and improving support for colleagues and students alike.

Ele Morissey,

Executive Director of People and Organisational Development