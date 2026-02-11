Sentinel-1's decade of essential data over shifting ice sheets (2026)

The Shifting Ice Sheets: A Decade of Sentinel-1's Critical Insights

The journey of ice, as it moves from the vast ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica into the ocean, is a crucial story for our planet's future. This narrative, captured over a decade by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, reveals the extent and speed of this movement, which is vital for climate modeling and predicting sea-level rise.

Sentinel-1's observations, spanning a remarkable ten years since 2014, offer an unprecedented, high-resolution record of ice flow velocities across these two critical ice sheets. This long-term dataset, published in the Remote Sensing of Environment journal, is a testament to advanced radar data processing from Sentinel-1's synthetic aperture radar (SAR) instrument.

The study, part of a special issue curated by ESA to mark Sentinel-1's 10-year anniversary, highlights the importance of long-term, high-resolution datasets. These are not just numbers and maps; they are our tools to understand and adapt to the changing world. And this is where it gets controversial: how do we interpret these changes and what do they mean for our future?

Let's dive into the details. The data visualization for Antarctica (see the image) reveals ice flows moving at speeds ranging from 1 to 15 meters per day. This data, averaged over the period 2014-2024, covers regions like the Antarctic Peninsula, Alexander Island, and large parts of the West Antarctic and East Antarctic Ice Sheets. Most coastal areas were captured at either six or 12-day intervals, offering a detailed look at the ice's movement.

On the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, the Pine Island Glacier stands out. Over the study period, the velocity of ice flow at the glacier's grounding line, where the ice detaches from the bedrock and becomes a floating ice shelf, increased steadily from about 10.6 meters per day to 12.7 meters per day. Other nearby glaciers showed similar increases, which are attributed to a combination of factors, including the thinning of floating ice shelves due to ocean influence and the retreat of the grounding line.

Moving to Greenland, the study highlights the rapid flow of ice from glaciers and ice sheets, with average speeds reaching up to 15 meters per day. Sermeq Kujalleq, also known as the Jakobshavn Glacier, located halfway up Greenland's western coast, is one of the world's fastest outlet glaciers, with velocities sometimes exceeding 50 meters per day. The North-East Greenland Ice Stream is also clearly visible, beginning far inland at the 'ice divide', a nearly stagnant ice band in Greenland's interior.

The dataset's spatial detail is remarkable, with a resolution of up to 200-250 meters, and its timeframe allows for tracking movement from less than a week to over a decade. This level of detail is crucial for understanding the effects of climate change.

Ice velocity is a key indicator of climate change's impact. It tells us the rate at which glaciers and ice sheets discharge ice and water into the sea, which is vital for estimating future sea-level rise. Ice velocity data also helps us track the break-up of ice sheets, such as calving events or damage to the ice.

Strengthening our ability to monitor ice dynamics is crucial for refining predictions of future changes in ice sheets and glaciers, their impact on sea-level rise, and their broader effects on the climate. Jan Wuite, the lead author of the study from ENVEO IT, emphasized the impact of the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission on monitoring ice flow movements. He said, "Before Sentinel-1, consistent SAR observations over polar glaciers and ice sheets were lacking, hindering long-term climate records. Today, the velocity maps offer an extraordinary view of ice-sheet dynamics, providing an essential data record for understanding polar regions in a rapidly changing global climate."

The annual ice velocity products for Greenland and Antarctica, generated operationally within the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), are led by ENVEO. Joaquín Muñoz Sabater, the responsible scientist at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) for the C3S cryosphere service, stated, "The ice velocity time series for Antarctica and Greenland are crucial for monitoring the impacts of global warming in some of the world's most sensitive regions."

The Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, with its advanced SAR instrument working in C-band, has revolutionized polar satellite Earth observation. It can capture high-resolution imagery through cloud cover, smoke, and lack of sunlight, making it an invaluable tool for continuous monitoring and emergency response.

Nuno Miranda, ESA's Sentinel-1 Mission Manager, explained, "Before Sentinel-1, generating such results required combining data from multiple sensors over several years. With Sentinel-1, these results are now produced annually, and even monthly thanks to scientific advancements. This breakthrough allows us to monitor these remote areas with an unprecedented temporal resolution, which is essential as we face another record-breaking year of Arctic warming, demanding closer and more frequent observation."

The mission has enabled the generation of large-scale, continuous time series of polar ice velocity for climate research, a first-of-its-kind achievement. It has also allowed the application of Interferometry SAR (InSAR) for ice velocity retrieval on larger scales, providing a systematic acquisition strategy for the polar regions and ensuring continuous coverage of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets.

With the launch of Sentinel-1D at the end of 2025, the mission's capacity to provide regular acquisitions every six days or less over Greenland and Antarctica will be restored, enhancing the capabilities lost with the breakdown of Sentinel-1B.

Using the extensive Sentinel-1 SAR archive, the study's authors developed algorithms to generate detailed maps and time series of glacier and ice sheet velocity, now spanning over a decade. The results showcase Sentinel-1's exceptional ability to monitor flow velocities, providing crucial data for ice dynamics and climate modeling.

But here's the part most people miss: why does all this matter? The rise in global sea levels is primarily driven by two factors, according to the World Meteorological Organization: the expansion of warming water in the oceans and the meltwater from ice on land. The Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets are the primary sources of this meltwater, and if they were to melt entirely, it would lead to catastrophic sea-level rise. Current ice mass loss is already impacting coastal regions worldwide, including low-lying areas vulnerable to flooding and storm surges.

This study emphasizes the critical role of satellites in understanding and forecasting the risks associated with ice sheet loss. For the first time, scientists have established a consistent, continent-wide baseline of how the ice of Greenland and Antarctica moves under recent conditions. This baseline will be crucial for detecting any future acceleration or deceleration of ice flow.

Looking ahead, data from Sentinel-1 will be combined with SAR data from the upcoming Copernicus expansion mission ROSE-L, ensuring systematic, continuous acquisitions over Greenland and Antarctica well into the future. Thomas Nagler, CEO of ENVEO IT and co-author of the study, added, "Sentinel-1 revolutionized our understanding of polar ice sheets by providing continuous, weather-independent radar measurements. Integrating Sentinel-1 with the upcoming ROSE-L mission will further enhance our observations, enabling more accurate and stable monitoring of ice-sheet dynamics."

So, what are your thoughts? Do you find these insights fascinating, or do you have concerns about the potential impacts? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!