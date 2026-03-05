Senna Agius Makes History: Moto2 Thailand Pole Position (2026)

Agius' Dream Debut: Pole Position in Thailand!

In a thrilling Moto2 qualifying session, Senna Agius, the Australian rider, made history by securing his first-ever pole position in the Moto2 class. This achievement marks a significant milestone in his career, and he did it with style, leaving his competitors in the dust.

The battle for the top spot was intense, with Agius, Guevara, and Holgado separated by less than a second. It was a true test of skill and precision, and Agius emerged victorious, claiming the pole by a mere 0.049 seconds. Talk about a photo finish!

But here's where it gets controversial... Agius' teammate, Manuel Gonzalez, who topped Friday's practice, had to settle for seventh position. Was it a strategic move, or did something unexpected happen? The team dynamics could play a crucial role in the race outcome.

And this is the part most people miss: the Q1 jungle. David Alonso, after navigating through the Q1 challenges, managed to secure a top-ten position, giving him a real shot at the podium and, dare we say, a potential win on Sunday. It's a testament to his determination and skill.

The grid is set, and the stage is perfectly aligned for an exciting Moto2 race at Buriram. Will Agius maintain his pole position advantage? Can Gonzalez make a comeback? And will Alonso's Q1 success translate into a podium finish?

Join us at 13:15 local time to find out! The race promises to be an adrenaline-pumping spectacle. Don't miss it!

Moto2 Qualifying Results: https://www.motogp.com/en/gp-results/2026/tha/moto2/q2/classification

What do you think? Who's your pick for the race? Let's discuss in the comments and share our predictions!

