Senate Speaker Amason Kingi Calls for Dialogue Between Senators and Governors Over Summons Disputes (2026)

A Heated Exchange Between Senators and Governors Threatens to Overshadow Public Service!

It seems there's a bit of a tiff brewing between our esteemed senators and governors, and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi is calling for a truce! He's urging both sides to sit down and have a proper chat rather than resorting to public spats. Imagine the embarrassment – leaders meant to be working for us are instead caught in a public back-and-forth over something as crucial as appearing before parliamentary committees.

Speaker Kingi made it clear, and this is important: the Senate has a constitutional duty to summon governors to account for audit queries. It's all about accountability, folks! He believes that if there are any hiccups or disagreements, they should be sorted out through the proper channels, not through media soundbites. As Kingi put it, "accountability can't be substituted with anything else."

Speaking at a somber occasion – the burial of Uasin Gishu senator Jackson Mandago's mother, Esther Lelei – Kingi expressed his concern that these public disagreements could actually worsen the animosity between the two groups of leaders. He shared his own experience, stating, "I have been a governor for ten years, and I have had no problem attending the senate. Let us sit down and iron out challenges."

But here's where it gets interesting: Kingi also highlighted that the public isn't looking for drama. Kenyans are expecting their leaders to be problem-solvers, not participants in a public squabble. He emphasized, "We can't resolve everything through press statements. Addressing each other through the press will not take us anywhere."

Beyond the immediate spat, Kingi also touched upon Rift Valley politics, urging for maximum support for President William Ruto from the region if he's to secure votes from other parts of the country. He even evoked historical political alliances, referencing the KADU party formed by Ronald Ngala and the second President, Daniel arap Moi, in the 1960s, and expressed a desire to restore that political friendship for the 2027 elections.

And this is the part most people miss: While Kingi is advocating for dialogue, other voices are emphasizing the need for accountability. Nominated Senator Joyce Korir firmly stated that governors must be held accountable for their actions in running their counties. She believes that the responsibility shouldn't solely fall on the President; everyone entrusted with a mandate needs to provide answers.

Now, let's dive into a point that might spark some debate. The Chairman of the Council of Governors, Ahmed Abdullahi, made a serious accusation: that some senators are attempting to extort governors who are summoned to appear before committees regarding audit queries. He specifically mentioned the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) and even suggested a political witch-hunt. This is a serious allegation that questions the integrity of the oversight process.

However, senators have pushed back, maintaining they are simply doing their jobs and denying any claims of extortion. Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni also offered a forward-looking perspective, expressing his intention to work with Mandago in a post-Ruto era, highlighting long-standing relationships.

The event itself was a significant gathering, attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, several governors, and over 40 Members of Parliament, underscoring the importance of the discussions.

So, what do you think? Should governors be held to the same rigorous standards of accountability as other elected officials, even if it means facing tough questions from the Senate? And are the claims of extortion a genuine concern, or a tactic to deflect from accountability? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!