Senate Deal Averts Shutdown, Allows ICE Talks to Continue (2026)

The Senate has reached a crucial agreement to prevent a government shutdown, ensuring funding for essential services while negotiations on immigration enforcement reforms continue. This deal comes amidst the backdrop of a recent shooting in Minneapolis, which has heightened tensions around immigration policies. A Senate Democratic source revealed that the agreement involves removing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill from a broader package of six spending bills, extending its funding at current levels for two weeks. This move aims to provide a temporary solution while negotiations on immigration reforms, including an end to roving patrols, changes to warrant rules, and increased accountability for federal agents, continue. The deal also addresses concerns raised by some Republicans who initially opposed the package. However, the agreement doesn't finalize the reforms, leaving room for further compromise. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin emphasized that the DHS funding will be addressed separately, allowing time for negotiations to transform ICE and DHS operations. The House, which must approve the changes, faces challenges due to Speaker Mike Johnson's slim majority, adding another layer of complexity to the political landscape.