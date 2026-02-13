The Senate has reached a crucial agreement to prevent a government shutdown, ensuring funding for essential services while negotiations on immigration enforcement reforms continue. This deal comes amidst the backdrop of a recent shooting in Minneapolis, which has heightened tensions around immigration policies. A Senate Democratic source revealed that the agreement involves removing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill from a broader package of six spending bills, extending its funding at current levels for two weeks. This move aims to provide a temporary solution while negotiations on immigration reforms, including an end to roving patrols, changes to warrant rules, and increased accountability for federal agents, continue. The deal also addresses concerns raised by some Republicans who initially opposed the package. However, the agreement doesn't finalize the reforms, leaving room for further compromise. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin emphasized that the DHS funding will be addressed separately, allowing time for negotiations to transform ICE and DHS operations. The House, which must approve the changes, faces challenges due to Speaker Mike Johnson's slim majority, adding another layer of complexity to the political landscape.
Senate Deal Averts Shutdown, Allows ICE Talks to Continue (2026)
References
- https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2026/02/resign-portland-mayor-issues-scathing-statement-after-protesters-gassed-at-portland-ice-building.html
- https://apnews.com/article/trump-treasury-bessent-congress-79c0f2ffde2e0420bdf699123cecae74
- https://www.cbsnews.com/news/senate-reaches-deal-ahead-of-shutdown-deadline-to-fund-government-continue-ice-talks-source-says/
- https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/bondi-arrests-protesters-church-minnesota-immigration-rcna257044
- https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2026/01/30/national-shutdown-utah-protesters/
- https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/01/30/us-trump-canada-aircraft-tariff/
Top Articles
Six Nations 2023: Ireland's New Players to Watch | Rugby Union
Phillies' Offseason Regrets: 3 Missed Opportunities That Could Haunt 2026!
Trump's Cuba Oil Embargo: The Plan to Topple Communism
Latest Posts
BMW X3 M50: The Ultimate Daily Driver? | Long-Term Review
Mike Tindall's All-Time Rugby XV: A Controversial Team
Recommended Articles
- Can you pay rent with a credit card?
- Trump's Controversial Pick: Hospitality Exec Nominated to Lead National Park Service
- Are $200 Toyota Steering Wheel Locks Worth It? Grinder Test Exposes Real Protection
- Australia's Salary Crisis in 2026: Why Even Six Figures Feels Tight
- NBA Fines Jazz and Pacers: The League's Stance on Compromised Integrity
- Oregon's Recycling Law in Jeopardy: Federal Judge Halts Key Provisions - What's Next?
- New Walt Disney World Tee & Bottle Featuring Iconic Park Moments | Unboxing & Style Review
- Abhishek Sharma's Health Update: Will He Play Against Pakistan? | T20 World Cup 2026
- NASCAR Daytona 500 Starting Lineup and TV Schedule: Kyle Busch on Pole Position
- Matt Preston's Gourmet Take on Margot Robbie's 'Bogan' Nachos
- World Champ vs Local Hero: Crocker Vs Paro – Australia Showdown Preview
- NBA Fines Jazz and Pacers: The League's Stance on Compromised Integrity
- Australia's Salary Crisis in 2026: Why Even Six Figures Feels Tight
- Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: Who Really Leads in Contracts, Salaries, and Net Worth?
- Humanity AI: Shaping the Future of AI for a Better World
- Biju Menon Controversy: Why Are Film Promotions Now Contractual Obligations for Actors?
- Nikola Topić's Inspiring NBA Debut: Overcoming Cancer & Injury | Thunder's Rising Star
- Engagement and Information Sessions with MCFD: How to Participate and What’s Been Heard
- Upcoming Three-Tier Tax Changes: What Investors Need to Know
- Abington Senior High School Principal Put on Leave Over Alleged Online Posts
- Taylor Swift vs 'Swift Home': Trademark Battle Explained
- Phil Castellini Takes Over Reds: A Look at the Handing of Power from Bob Castellini
- Sizzler Is Back in Australia? What This Means for Aussies + New Hotel Openings
- Abhishek Sharma's Health Update: Will He Play Against Pakistan? | T20 World Cup 2026
- NASCAR Daytona 500 Starting Lineup and TV Schedule: Kyle Busch on Pole Position
- NBA 2026: Bucks vs Thunder, Mavs vs Lakers, Blazers vs Jazz - Live Updates
- ATP Buenos Aires Quarterfinal Predictions Including Francisco Cerundolo vs Vit Kopriva
- Biju Menon Controversy: Why Are Film Promotions Now Contractual Obligations for Actors?
- ATP Buenos Aires Quarterfinal Predictions Including Francisco Cerundolo vs Vit Kopriva
- Singapore Budget 2026: New CPF Investment Scheme Explained
- Shane McClanahan's Emotional Comeback: Overcoming Injury & Grief to Return to the Rays
- Study in Australia Without IELTS: Fully Funded Scholarships 2026
- Resistant Starch: The Secret to a Healthy Gut and Weight Loss
- Eddie Hearn Roasts Dana White's Zuffa Belt: 'Cringiest Thing Ever' | Boxing vs. UFC
- Engagement and Information Sessions with MCFD: How to Participate and What’s Been Heard
- Angels Re-Sign Chris Taylor: What Does This Mean for the Team's 2026 Season?
- Eric Garcia on Red Card & Atletico's Tough Challenge | Barcelona's Copa del Rey Defeat
- Nikola Topić's Inspiring NBA Debut: Overcoming Cancer & Injury | Thunder's Rising Star
- Resistant Starch: The Secret to a Healthy Gut and Weight Loss
- CBSE Exam Updates 2026: Unveiling the New Question Paper Format for Class 10
- Xiaomi Watch 5 EU Pricing Leaks & Features: Wear OS, Battery, eSIM, and More
- SpaceX & NASA: A New Crew for the ISS - What's Next for Space Exploration?
- Upcoming Three-Tier Tax Changes: What Investors Need to Know
- Japan-China Tensions Escalate: Fishing Boat Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Row
- Australia's Salary Crisis in 2026: Why Even Six Figures Feels Tight
- NASCAR Daytona 500 Starting Lineup and TV Schedule: Kyle Busch on Pole Position
- U.S. Sends Second Carrier to Middle East: What It Means for Iran Tensions
- West Coast Eagles Injury Crisis: Multiple Players Hurt in Intraclub Match - Full Analysis
- LeBron James Makes History: Oldest NBA Player to Record a Triple-Double at 41!
- NASCAR Daytona 500 Starting Lineup and TV Schedule: Kyle Busch on Pole Position
- Agniveer 2026: 25,000+ Vacancies, CBT Details, Eligibility & How to Apply
- World Champ vs Local Hero: Crocker Vs Paro – Australia Showdown Preview
- Nikola Topić's Inspiring NBA Debut: Overcoming Cancer & Injury | Thunder's Rising Star
- Pakistan Buys Indian Dhurandhar Pirated DVDs for Rs 16? Viral Clip Explained
- Zac Lomax Saga Explodes: Leaked Texts Reveal Storm's Pressure on NRL & Eels
- Avatar Legends: Toph Reveal Trailer | Summer 2026 Switch 2 Release
- NBA 2026: Bucks vs Thunder, Mavs vs Lakers, Blazers vs Jazz - Live Updates
- Oregon Recycling Law Block: What the Judge's Ruling Means for Producers and Distributors
- NBA Fines Jazz and Pacers: The League's Stance on Compromised Integrity
- Sussan Ley's $250,000 Pension: Inside Australia's Parliamentary Superannuation Scheme
- Resistant Starch: The Secret to a Healthy Gut and Weight Loss
- New Walt Disney World Tee & Bottle Featuring Iconic Park Moments | Unboxing & Style Review
- Avatar Legends: Toph Reveal Trailer | Summer 2026 Switch 2 Release
- Resistant Starch: The Secret to a Healthy Gut and Weight Loss
- NBA Fines Jazz and Pacers: The League's Stance on Compromised Integrity
- Resistant Starch: The Secret to a Healthy Gut and Weight Loss
- Sizzler Is Back in Australia? What This Means for Aussies + New Hotel Openings
- NBA Fines Jazz and Pacers: The League's Stance on Compromised Integrity
- From Moana 2 to Ghost of the Gulag: The Indie Web Comic That Defied Hollywood
- Castlevania: Belmont's Curse - A New 2D Adventure Announced!
- NBA 2026: Bucks vs Thunder, Mavs vs Lakers, Blazers vs Jazz - Live Updates
- Resistant Starch: The Secret to a Healthy Gut and Weight Loss
- Ninjas in Pyjamas Withdraw from FRAG York LAN: Schedule Conflict and VRS Points
- NBA Fines Jazz and Pacers: The League's Stance on Compromised Integrity
- Uncover the Power of Resistant Starch: A Game-Changer for Your Health
- NBA Fines Jazz and Pacers: The League's Stance on Compromised Integrity
- Upcoming Three-Tier Tax Changes: What Investors Need to Know
- NBA Fines Jazz and Pacers: The League's Stance on Compromised Integrity
- Phil Castellini Takes Over Reds: A Look at the Handing of Power from Bob Castellini
- Winter Olympics 2026 Day 7: Aussies on the Piste & Halfpipe Final Highlights
- Shane Drohan's Rise: From Injury-Prone to Swing-and-Miss Machine
- Nikola Topić's Inspiring NBA Debut: Overcoming Cancer & Injury | Thunder's Rising Star
- Scholarships in Australia Without IELTS 2026: Fully Funded Opportunities for International Students
- Upcoming Three-Tier Tax Changes: What Investors Need to Know
- Nikola Topić's Inspiring NBA Debut: Overcoming Cancer & Injury | Thunder's Rising Star
- Phil Castellini Takes Over Reds: A Look at the Handing of Power from Bob Castellini
- Avatar Legends: Toph Reveal Trailer | Summer 2026 Switch 2 Release
- Abhishek Sharma's Health Update: Will He Play Against Pakistan? | T20 World Cup 2026
- Phil Castellini Takes Over Reds: A Look at the Handing of Power from Bob Castellini
- CBP Officer Charged: Harbored Immigrant Girlfriend & Niece | What Happened and What’s Next
- UPSC 2026: 15 Major Changes You Need to Know
- Resistant Starch: The Secret to a Healthy Gut and Weight Loss
- Australia's Salary Crisis in 2026: Why Even Six Figures Feels Tight
- Sizzler Is Back in Australia: Full Comeback Plan Revealed + What It Means for Aussie Diners
- UT Martin Skyhawks vs Lindenwood Lions - NCAA Division I Basketball Highlights
- Study in Australia Without IELTS: Fully Funded Scholarships 2026
- Engagement and Information Sessions with MCFD: How to Participate and What’s Been Heard
- NBA Fines Jazz and Pacers: The League's Stance on Compromised Integrity
- Resistant Starch: The Secret to a Healthy Gut and Weight Loss
- UPSC 2026: 15 Major Changes You Need to Know
Article information
Author: Lakeisha Bayer VM
Last Updated:
Views: 6187
Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)
Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Lakeisha Bayer VM
Birthday: 1997-10-17
Address: Suite 835 34136 Adrian Mountains, Floydton, UT 81036
Phone: +3571527672278
Job: Manufacturing Agent
Hobby: Skimboarding, Photography, Roller skating, Knife making, Paintball, Embroidery, Gunsmithing
Introduction: My name is Lakeisha Bayer VM, I am a brainy, kind, enchanting, healthy, lovely, clean, witty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.