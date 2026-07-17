Selfie Camera Showdown: Can Mid-Rangers Beat the Flagships? | Blind Test (2026)

In the ever-evolving world of smartphone technology, a fascinating debate has emerged: Can mid-range devices challenge the supremacy of flagship camera phones? This question is at the heart of our recent blind test, where we pitted some of the best camera phones against their mid-range counterparts, specifically focusing on their selfie video capabilities.

The Battle of the Selfies

We took a deep dive into the selfie game, comparing the vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra, two of the top camera phones in 2026, with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, a flagship with a more affordable price tag. But the real surprise came from the Samsung Galaxy A37 and A57, mid-range devices that punched above their weight class.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast in specifications. The mid-rangers, despite lacking autofocus and flagship-level image processing hardware, produced impressive selfie videos. This raises a deeper question about the role of technology and software optimization in smartphone cameras.

Unveiling the Results

Our blind test revealed some intriguing insights. Participants were asked to rate the selfie videos from five different phones, labeled Phone 1 through 5, without knowing the brand or model. The results were eye-opening. Many preferred the videos from the mid-range Samsung devices, highlighting the importance of user experience and real-world performance over sheer specifications.

The Price Factor

One thing that immediately stands out is the price difference. The vivo X300 Ultra, a flagship device, retails for a whopping €2,000, while the Samsung Galaxy A37, a mid-range option, costs a fraction of that at €300. This price disparity is a significant factor for many consumers, especially when the mid-range devices offer comparable, if not superior, performance in certain areas.

Broader Implications

This test highlights a broader trend in the smartphone industry. As technology advances, the gap between flagship and mid-range devices is narrowing. Manufacturers are finding innovative ways to offer premium features at more affordable prices, challenging the traditional hierarchy of smartphone performance.

Final Thoughts

In my opinion, this blind test serves as a reminder that specifications alone don't tell the whole story. While flagship devices undoubtedly offer cutting-edge technology, mid-range options are increasingly becoming compelling alternatives, especially for those who prioritize value and real-world performance over brand name and prestige. It's an exciting time for smartphone enthusiasts, as the market offers a diverse range of devices to suit various needs and budgets.