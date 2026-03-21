Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's LA Hotspot Breakfast: A 5-Hour Wait?! (2026)

Imagine waiting hours just to grab a bite at a trendy L.A. diner—even if you're a celebrity like Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. But here's where it gets intriguing: the power couple was recently spotted at Max and Helen's, the insanely popular breakfast spot co-owned by chef Nancy Silverton and TV producer Phil Rosenthal. Known for its jaw-dropping wait times of 4 to 5 hours, this hotspot raises the question: Do A-listers get VIP treatment, or do they wait in line like the rest of us? Published on February 15, 2026, at 9:25 PM PST, this sighting has everyone buzzing.

Selena, rocking a casual all-black ensemble, was seen chatting on her phone as she navigated the bustling crowd, while Benny kept it low-key in a hoodie and corduroy pants. Their laid-back looks were a stark contrast to their red-carpet glamour at last month's Golden Globe Awards, where they turned heads in old-Hollywood-inspired outfits. And this is the part most people miss: Even celebrities crave a cozy, no-frills morning—but does their fame come with a fast pass to the front of the line?

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While it's unclear if they waited like everyone else, one thing’s for sure: they looked effortlessly chic doing it. From red-carpet elegance to diner chic, Selena and Benny continue to captivate fans with their versatility. But here’s the controversial question: Should celebrities get special treatment at crowded hotspots, or should they experience the same struggles as the rest of us? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

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Related topics: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Celebrity News, TV, Movies, Music

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's LA Hotspot Breakfast: A 5-Hour Wait?! (2026)

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