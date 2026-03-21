Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's LA Hotspot Breakfast: A 5-Hour Wait?! (2026)

Imagine waiting hours just to grab a bite at a trendy L.A. diner—even if you're a celebrity like Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. But here's where it gets intriguing: the power couple was recently spotted at Max and Helen's, the insanely popular breakfast spot co-owned by chef Nancy Silverton and TV producer Phil Rosenthal. Known for its jaw-dropping wait times of 4 to 5 hours, this hotspot raises the question: Do A-listers get VIP treatment, or do they wait in line like the rest of us? Published on February 15, 2026, at 9:25 PM PST, this sighting has everyone buzzing.

Selena, rocking a casual all-black ensemble, was seen chatting on her phone as she navigated the bustling crowd, while Benny kept it low-key in a hoodie and corduroy pants. Their laid-back looks were a stark contrast to their red-carpet glamour at last month's Golden Globe Awards, where they turned heads in old-Hollywood-inspired outfits. And this is the part most people miss: Even celebrities crave a cozy, no-frills morning—but does their fame come with a fast pass to the front of the line?

While it's unclear if they waited like everyone else, one thing’s for sure: they looked effortlessly chic doing it. From red-carpet elegance to diner chic, Selena and Benny continue to captivate fans with their versatility. But here’s the controversial question: Should celebrities get special treatment at crowded hotspots, or should they experience the same struggles as the rest of us? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Related topics: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Celebrity News, TV, Movies, Music