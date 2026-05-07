Sekou Kone's First Start: A Mixed Bag for Man Utd's Loanee at FC Lausanne (2026)

Sekou Kone's First Start for FC Lausanne: A Mixed Bag

Sekou Kone, a young talent on loan from Manchester United, made his first start for FC Lausanne in their recent match against FC Basel. The match ended in a loss for Lausanne, but it was a learning experience for the 20-year-old midfielder.

Kone's Performance

Kone played the first half of the match, showcasing his skills as a wide midfielder on the left flank. He completed 78% of his passes (14/18) and took 33 touches of the ball. However, he struggled with his dribbling, failing to complete any of his three attempts. He also won only two of his nine duels and made only two defensive contributions, earning him a 5.9 rating, the second-lowest among Lausanne players.

The Controversy and Expectations

Kone's performance has been a topic of debate. Some argue that he deserves more time to adjust and showcase his talent, especially after being left out of Lausanne's Europa Conference League squad. Others question whether he needs to prove himself more to the coaching staff. Despite the controversy, United scouts remain excited about his potential, viewing him as a long-term replacement for Casemiro.

Looking Ahead

Kone's next opportunity to impress will come in Lausanne's upcoming match against FC Zurich. The young midfielder will need to put his last performance behind him and continue to develop his skills. With United's keen interest, he has the potential to become a brilliant signing for the club.