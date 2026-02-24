Seiya Suzuki's WBC Journey: Can He Carry Momentum to a HOT 2026 Cubs Start? (2026)

Bold statement: Seiya Suzuki is betting that a dynamic WBC run can ignite a hot start for the Cubs in 2026. Now, here’s why that possibility is real—and also where it could spark debate.

In Mesa, Arizona, Suzuki, who will patrol center field for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic, has a clear dual mission when he faces his Cubs teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong and Team USA. He playfully warned that he hopes to see Crow-Armstrong lose his helmet, and he joked about catching a ball hit to center and dancing on it. That lighthearted banter from their friendly home-run feud last season has grown onto the international stage, underscoring Suzuki’s ongoing impact as a player who thrives in high-stakes moments.

Suzuki’s late-season surge carried over into the playoffs, even as the Cubs’ offense cooled in the middle of the year. When reporters asked about that strong finish—five home runs across the last four regular-season games, plus another in the postseason—Suzuki pivoted to growth instead of bragging. He admitted that he wasn’t entirely satisfied with the prior year and focused on improving his contact rate to balance contact quality with his power.

His batting average dropped to .245 in 2025, yet he posted 32 home runs, surpassing his previous career high by 11. Suzuki explained that at times there was a mismatch between how his swing felt and how it appeared at the plate. He spent the off-season addressing those gaps, calling it perhaps one of his best off-seasons yet and signaling a deliberate push to refine his approach while maintaining his power.

This season marks the final year of Suzuki’s five-year, $85 million deal signed in 2022, when he transitioned from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball to MLB. As of now, the Cubs have not begun extension talks, and Suzuki acknowledged the pressure that comes with living up to fans’ and the organization’s expectations. His focus remains on continued personal improvement and delivering a strong performance for the team and its supporters.

The Cubs previously framed Suzuki as a player who could grow with the club, and the past four years have reflected that mutual development. In 2024, Suzuki entered his first MLB postseason—with strong performances alongside Michael Busch and Nico Hoerner—affirming his place as a key offensive contributor. Fellow outfielder Ian Happ praised Suzuki’s talent, noting the beauty of his swing and his consistent power impact, calling him a lasting force in the lineup.

For the first time in his MLB career, Suzuki enters the regular season carrying momentum from a WBC run after missing the 2023 edition due to an oblique injury. Team Japan, the reigning WBC champions, are projected to be strong contenders, though success in the tournament isn’t guaranteed to propel Suzuki’s season. Yet his playoff track record suggests he can rise to the occasion when the stakes are high.

Manager Craig Counsell emphasized the appeal of the WBC, describing October-like intensity as a gateway to more of what players crave. Suzuki confirmed a position switch for Team Japan, moving from his usual right-field spot to center field, and he plans to prepare for that role by rotating into center field for the Cubs in Cactus League games this weekend before joining Japan next week. He reassured that the adjustment is manageable, citing offseason work and the reps he’ll gain as beneficial for the upcoming season.

With a smile, Suzuki added that if Crow-Armstrong needs a rest, he’ll happily step into center field for the Cubs—turning a friendly rivalry into a practical asset for the team. The coming months will reveal how far Suzuki’s WBC momentum carries him into 2026, and whether his broader improvement plan translates into sustained success from day one.