Sega Adds Playable Bandai Namco Game Gear Titles to Yakuza Kiwami 3 (2026)

Imagine being able to play classic games within a modern masterpiece! That's exactly what Sega is delivering with Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties. Get ready for a serious dose of nostalgia because they're packing in playable retro titles, and this time, they're going beyond Sega's own archives!

Scheduled for release on the Switch 2 and other platforms on February 12th, 2026, at a price of $59.99 / £54.99, Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties is shaping up to be more than just a remake; it's a time capsule. We already knew Sega was including some of their own golden oldies, but now, they're adding games from another iconic publisher: Bandai Namco!

For the first time ever in the Yakuza series, you'll be able to dive into titles originally released for the Game Gear. This classic handheld is getting its moment to shine within the Yakuza universe.

Specifically, the game will feature Game Gear versions of three well-loved Bandai Namco titles: the timeless arcade maze game Pac-Man, the action-packed platformer Mappy, and the thrilling space shooter Galaga '91. These join the previously announced Sonic Chaos, adding even more retro goodness to the mix. Think of discovering a hidden arcade in Kamurocho, but instead of just one cabinet, it's a whole room full of classics!

But here's where it gets controversial... Some might argue that including these games is a cheap way to pad out the content. Others will see it as a delightful bonus, a way to experience gaming history within a modern context. Where do you stand on this?

Beyond the Bandai Namco additions, Sega is also digging deeper into its own history. Emergency Call Ambulance, previously only available in arcades, is making its way into Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties. And if that wasn't enough arcade action, get ready for SlashOut, a beat 'em up also joining the retro roster.

And this is the part most people miss... Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties isn't just about retro games. Sega is also adding a host of new content to enhance the core Yakuza experience. Expect new substories that will tug at your heartstrings (and maybe make you laugh out loud), a brand-new social platform called 'LaLaLa Loveland' (sounds intriguing, right?), cell phone customization options (because who doesn't love pimping their in-game phone?), fresh Karaoke tracks to belt out, and a whole wardrobe of stylish outfits for Kiryu to wear as he dishes out justice. It's a full package!

So, what do you think about these latest retro reveals? Are you excited to revisit these classics within the world of Yakuza, or would you rather Sega focused solely on expanding the main storyline? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Do you believe including retro games enhances the overall experience, or does it detract from the core gameplay? This is a discussion worth having!