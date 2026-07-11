Secret Tennis Court in Grand Central Station: A Hidden NYC Gem (2026)

Unveiling the Secret Tennis Court: A Hidden Gem in Grand Central Station

Imagine a bustling transit hub, a century-old landmark, concealing a sporting sanctuary right above its busy corridors.

Grand Central Station, an iconic New York City landmark, has kept a fascinating secret for a hundred years. Nestled on the fourth floor, above the hustle and bustle, lies a tennis court accessible to all New Yorkers for a fee. This hidden gem, known as the Vanderbilt Tennis Club, has a rich history that few are aware of.

But here's where it gets controversial...

The space that now houses the tennis court has a fascinating past. It was first occupied by CBS Television Studios in 1934, and iconic shows like 'What's My Line' and 'See It Now' were filmed there. However, in 1964, CBS moved out, making way for the first tennis club to take residence.

In 1965, a Hungarian Olympic coach, Geza Gazdag, invested $100,000 to transform the CBS spaces into a unique sporting complex, featuring a 65-foot ski slope and tennis courts. Unfortunately, his lease was bought out after just over a decade, and the courts changed hands several times until 1984.

Enter Donald Trump.

Yes, the former US President owned this tennis club for over 20 years, from 1984 until his lease was terminated in 2009. Since then, the courts have been under the management of Anthony Scolnick, a former athletic director at Hunter College, who also owns two other tennis clubs.

Renting these courts comes at a premium, with an hourly rate of around $100, especially during off-peak hours. The lease itself is a significant cost, at $250,000 per year.

And this is the part most people miss...

Despite the high costs, this tennis court has become a beloved sanctuary for a select few New Yorkers who have discovered its existence. Players rave about the court, describing it as 'insanely fast' and the 'best tennis court in Manhattan'.

So, there you have it, a hidden gem within one of the world's most famous transit stations. A secret tennis court with a rich history, accessible to all, but known to few.

What do you think? Is this a hidden gem you'd like to explore? Or do you have your own secret spots in your city? Feel free to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

Secret Tennis Court in Grand Central Station: A Hidden NYC Gem (2026)

References

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