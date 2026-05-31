SECP Whitelist: Top Approved Digital Lending Apps in Pakistan 2023 (2026)

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has released a new whitelist of approved lending apps, following Google's updated policy for digital lending in the country. This move aims to provide transparency and protect borrowers from potential risks. But here's where it gets controversial... The SECP has specified that digital nano loans, which are short-term loans with high interest rates and additional charges, should be approached with caution. These loans can lead to over-indebtedness if not managed properly. So, it's crucial for borrowers to understand the potential risks and borrow responsibly. The SECP's list of approved nano lending apps includes 14 applications, each with its own unique features. For instance, JingleCred Digital Financial Services Limited offers both nano loans and BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) options, while 4Sight Finance Services (Pvt) Limited provides nano loans and BNPL through the Aitemaad app. But it's not just about nano loans. The SECP has also issued a list of 11 other lending apps, including Earned Wage Access (EWA), Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and B2B and B2C financing options. These apps provide a range of financial services, but it's important to note that some may carry higher interest rates or fees. So, while these apps can be convenient, borrowers should always read the terms and conditions carefully before borrowing. And this is the part most people miss... The SECP has also highlighted the importance of financial well-being, emphasizing that borrowers should only take loans they can comfortably repay within the agreed timeframe. This is a crucial reminder that borrowing should be a responsible and informed decision. So, what do you think? Do you have any experience with digital lending apps? Do you think the SECP's move to provide transparency is a step in the right direction? Or do you have a different perspective? Share your thoughts in the comments below!