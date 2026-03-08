SEC Championships 2026: Day 1 Highlights - Record-Breaking Relays and Mile Races (2026)

Get ready for an exciting dive into the world of swimming! Today, we're bringing you all the action from the 2026 SEC Championships, where the men and women of various teams are battling it out for glory. But here's where it gets controversial... the new NCAA format has thrown a curveball, with the mile swim and relay events taking center stage on the same day.

Let's start with the men's team, where the Florida Gators are making waves. They dominated Day 1, setting a new NCAA record in the 200 medley relay with an incredible time of 1:20.03. Josh Liendo, the anchor, delivered a stunning performance with a 17.58 split, the fifth fastest in history! But the Texas men, the favorites to win the conference title, didn't back down. They comfortably secured a win in the 800 free relay, showcasing their strength and determination.

Now, let's shift our focus to the women's side. Texas' Jillian Cox, a true champion, defended her title in the 1650 free and then returned to the pool to help the Longhorns win the 800 free relay. However, it was Tennessee who stole the show in the 200 medley relay, breaking the SEC record in style.

Women's 1650 Freestyle:

- NCAA Record: 15:03.31 - Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2017

- SEC Record: 15:27.84 - Brittany MacLean (Georgia), 2014

- SEC Championship Record: 15:30.33 - Jillian Cox (Texas), 2025

- Pool Record: 15:15.17 - Katie Ledecky (Nation's Capital), 2013

- Top 8 Finishers: Jillian Cox (Texas), Kennedi Dobson (Georgia), Kate Hurst (Texas), and more.

Men's 1650 Freestyle:

- NCAA Record: 14:12.08 - Bobby Finke (Florida), 2020

- SEC Record: 14:12.08 - Bobby Finke (Florida), 2020

- SEC Championship Record: 14:12.08 - Bobby Finke (Florida), 2020

- Pool Record: 14:38.91 - Akram Mahmoud (South Carolina), 2017

- Top 8 Finishers: Ahmed Jaouadi (Florida), Levi Sandidge (Kentucky), and others.

Women's 200 Medley Relay:

- NCAA Record: 1:31.10 - Virginia (Curzan, A Walsh, G Walsh, Parker), 2025

- SEC Record: 1:33.29 - Alabama (White, Wiseman, Scott, Antoniou), 2022

- SEC Championship Record: 1:33.84 - Texas (Sticklen, Enge, Arens, Cooper), 2025

- Pool Record: 1:31.51 - Virginia (G Walsh, A Walsh, Cuomo, Douglass), 2023

- Top 8 Finishers: Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, and more.

Men's 200 Medley Relay:

- NCAA Record: 1:20.15 - Florida (Chaney, Smith, Liendo, McDuff), 2024

- SEC Record: 1:20.15 - Florida (Chaney, Smith, Liendo, McDuff), 2024

- SEC Championship Record: 1:20.22 - Tennessee (Taylor, Houseman, Caribe, Crooks), 2025

- Pool Record: 1:20.56 - Arizona State (Chaney, Dobrzanski, Kharun, Kulow), 2025

- Top 8 Finishers: Florida, Texas, LSU, and others.

Women's 800 Freestyle Relay:

- NCAA Record: 6:44.13 - Virginia (G Walsh, A Walsh, Canny, Curzan), 2025

- SEC Record: 6:48.59 - Florida (Sims, Ivey, Weyant, Cronk), 2024

- SEC Championship Record: 6:49.65 - Florida (Sims, Ivey, Weyant, Cronk), 2024

- Pool Record: 6:49.82 - Virginia (Canny, A Walsh, Tiltmann, Nelson), 2023

- Top 8 Finishers: Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and more.

Men's 800 Freestyle Relay:

- NCAA Record: 5:59.75 - Cal (Alexy, Jett, Lasco, Henveaux), 2025

- SEC Record: 6:00.08 - Texas (Hobson, Guiliano, Maurer, Carrozza), 2025

- SEC Championship Record: 6:02.50 - Florida (Painter, Liendo, Smith, Mitchell), 2025

- Pool Record: 6:08.00 - Florida (Smith, Freeman, Lindholm, Mestre), 2022

- Top 8 Finishers: Texas, Tennessee, Auburn, and more.

As we wrap up Day 1, the team standings are heating up. The women's competition sees Texas leading the pack, closely followed by Florida and South Carolina. Meanwhile, the men's team rankings have Florida on top, with Tennessee and Texas hot on their heels.

Stay tuned for more thrilling races and dramatic finishes as the 2026 SEC Championships continue!