Sebastopol Teen Vida Lopez De San Roman's Breakthrough in UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2025 (2026)

Get ready for an inspiring journey as we dive into the remarkable story of Vida Lopez De San Roman, a Sebastopol teen who dominated the World Cup mountain biking circuit this season. Her journey is a testament to the power of resilience and belief in oneself.

The Calm in Chaos

Vida's first professional team, Trinity Racing, embodies the motto "Calm from Chaos." However, finding tranquility amidst the chaos of a mountain bike race was a challenging task, especially for a 19-year-old like Vida.

A native of Sebastopol, Vida's talent was evident from a young age, racing at Santa Rosa's Howarth Park and winning multiple national titles in her age group. Her expertise in cyclocross, a thrilling blend of mountain biking and steeplechase, was particularly notable.

In 2024, at just 18, she claimed the USA Cycling national cyclocross championship. But Trinity, a U.K.-based developmental squad, pushed her out of her comfort zone, urging her to focus on mountain bike racing in 2025.

Initially apprehensive about the leap to the Union Cycliste Internationale's Mountain Bike World Cup circuit, Vida quickly gained confidence in her coaches and her own abilities. Trinity's support created a low-pressure environment, prioritizing her health and well-being over racing results, which ultimately led to astonishing outcomes.

Jaw-Dropping Results and a Breakthrough Season

Six weeks after her last mountain bike race, Vida was still processing her incredible achievements. "It's still surprising to me," she said, reflecting on her year with Trinity Racing.

Mountain bike racing, an Olympic sport, presents a whole new level of challenge with its rugged, technical trails and daunting obstacles. Vida often felt the races were more about entertaining spectators than ensuring rider safety. "Sometimes I felt like this is really scary," she recalled.

Despite her youth and lack of experience on the World Cup courses, Vida repeatedly defied expectations. She delivered a series of impressive performances, winning her first race in Chelva, Spain, and accumulating 11 top-five finishes, including two silver medals and three victories. This earned her second place in the season's overall standings.

Overcoming Adversity

But it wasn't all smooth sailing. Vida experienced her fair share of "low moments." On one occasion, she crashed hard in the short-course race, only to bounce back the next day and secure a remarkable second-place finish in the cross-country event at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Valais, Switzerland.

This resilience became a defining trait. After a pileup at the start of a short track race in Italy, followed by multiple crashes, Vida rebounded to place fifth in the cross-country event the next day. "I learned to pick myself up in those low moments and remind myself of my capabilities," she said.

A Year of Firsts and a Bright Future

Vida's first year as a professional cyclist was a year of firsts. She not only achieved remarkable results but also gained resilience and wisdom. "It was a surreal feeling," she said, reflecting on her journey.

Her success is not surprising, given her athletic lineage. Her mother, Aimee, was a professional ballerina by 18, and her father, Joaquin, was a former pro tennis player from Spain. Vida's older brother, Ian, is also a rising star in the world of gravel racing, recently signing with a new road team.

Aimee's sister, Mary McConneloug, a four-time national champion in cross-country mountain biking and a two-time Olympic representative for the USA, exclaimed, "It is so fun to see her pull it all together. Vida has put in the time and is hungry for it."

As Vida continues to push past her comfort zones and embrace the deep suffering that comes with competing at the top, she discovers that the more meaningful the race, the less the pain. This was evident in her performances at the World Championships and her final World Cup victory in Lake Placid, New York.

Despite the distance from home, Vida felt the support of familiar faces, including USA Cycling officials, former teammates, and her coach, Julia Violich. "It made me so emotional and gave me even more determination to show my gratitude by racing my bike fast," she said.

Vida's breakthrough season is a testament to her hard work, resilience, and the support of her team and family. Her story inspires us to believe in ourselves and embrace the chaos, for it is in those moments that true greatness can be found.

What do you think? Is there a lesson we can take away from Vida's journey? Feel free to share your thoughts and join the discussion in the comments!