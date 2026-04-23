Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent in THE BATMAN 2? | DC's New Two-Face & Joker (2026)

Get ready for an exciting twist in the DC Universe! The Batman Part II is shaping up to be a star-studded affair, and it's got fans buzzing with anticipation.

Avengers alum Sebastian Stan, who's no stranger to the world of superheroes, is reportedly in talks to join the cast. But here's the kicker - he might be stepping into the iconic role of Harvey Dent, a.k.a. Two-Face!

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Stan, who first caught our attention as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has proven his versatility with morally complex characters. From his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Donald Trump to his memorable roles in Fresh and A Different Man, he's shown he can tackle any role with finesse.

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And this is the part most people miss... Stan isn't the only familiar face joining the Batverse. Barry Keoghan, who played The Joker in a deleted scene and the closing moments of The Batman, is expected to reprise his role.

But here's where it gets controversial... Many fans were initially disappointed with the choice of villains for The Batman: Part II. With The Joker and The Riddler taking center stage, it felt like a retread of The Dark Knight. However, director Matt Reeves has a different vision. He wants to keep the focus on Bruce Wayne and Batman, and has hinted that the sequel's antagonist will be someone who's never been done before on the big screen. Could this mean that Two-Face and The Joker will take a supporting role to a lesser-known villain like Phantasm or Hush?

The Batman Part II, directed by Matt Reeves and co-written with Mattson Tomlin, stars an impressive lineup including Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright.

Mark your calendars, because this highly anticipated film is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027. Get ready for an epic battle of good versus evil, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments! Are you excited for this new direction in the DC Universe? Or do you think Reeves should have chosen a different path?

Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent in THE BATMAN 2? | DC's New Two-Face & Joker (2026)

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