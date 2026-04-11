Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman: Fight Rescheduled for March 28! (2026)

The highly anticipated showdown between Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman has officially been rescheduled for March 28. After being postponed last year, boxing fans can now look forward to this exciting match-up.

The bout will take place at the renowned MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is set to be available via pay-per-view through Amazon's Prime Video, as well as through traditional cable and satellite providers. This fight is particularly compelling as it was initially slated for October 25, 2025, but was scrapped just two weeks before due to Fundora suffering a hand injury during his training camp.

Sebastian Fundora, boasting a record of 23 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw (with 15 knockouts), hails from Coachella, California, and is 28 years old. He captured the WBO and vacant WBC titles in March 2024 after a brutal split decision victory over Tim Tszyu, which showcased his resilience and skill in the ring. However, since then, he has only fought twice. Fundora had been eyeing a clash with former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence but didn’t defend his title until nearly a full year later. Instead of facing Spence, he went up against Chordale Booker in March 2025, where he emerged victorious in four rounds.

In a twist of fate, Fundora lost his WBO title after failing to meet the mandatory challenge from Xander Zayas. Subsequently, he faced Tszyu again in July, where he not only reclaimed his stature but did so impressively, dominating the fight and achieving a stoppage in the seventh round.

On the other side, we have Keith Thurman, a seasoned fighter with a record of 31 wins and 1 loss, including 23 knockouts. At 37 years old and originally from Florida, Thurman is a former unified welterweight champion who held the WBA title starting in 2016. His notable victories include wins over Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia, the latter of which was a unification bout that added the WBC title to his accolades. However, his journey has had its setbacks, including being stripped of the WBC belt due to inactivity from an injury that sidelined him for nearly two years. He lost the WBA title to Manny Pacquiao in a split decision in 2019.

Since then, Thurman’s activity in the ring has been limited. After a hiatus of two and a half years, he returned in February 2022, where he won by decision against Mario Barrios. Following that, he moved up to junior middleweight and faced Brock Jarvis in Australia in March 2025, winning decisively.

Interestingly, Fundora’s current title reign can be traced back to an opportunity created by Thurman himself. Initially, Thurman was supposed to fight Tszyu in March 2024 but had to withdraw due to injury, allowing Fundora, who was on the undercard, to step in and seize the moment.

This match promises to be a thrilling encounter, drawing significant interest in the boxing community. But here's where it gets controversial: how will Thurman's inactivity affect his performance against a younger, more active fighter like Fundora? Will he be able to recapture his past glory, or will Fundora solidify his status as a champion? What do you think? Join the conversation and share your thoughts!