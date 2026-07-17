Seattle Seahawks' Offensive Line Transformation: From Worst to NFC Contenders (2026)

The Seattle Seahawks' remarkable turnaround on the offensive line is a story that deserves attention. A team once plagued by one of the worst offensive lines in the league has now found stability and success.

Let's rewind to a not-so-distant past. Just a year ago, the Seahawks were ranked 31st out of 32 teams in offensive line performance, struggling with both pass and run blocking. It was a challenging situation for any quarterback or running back to operate in.

But here's where it gets interesting. Fast forward to the present, and the Seahawks have transformed their offensive line into a respectable unit. They've climbed up the ranks to at least the middle of the pack, and their offense has achieved an impressive top 3 ranking in points scored per game. So, what's behind this remarkable transformation?

In 2024, the Seahawks' offensive line featured Laken Tomlinson at left guard, with a rotating cast at right guard. Tomlinson, despite his erratic moments, was a consistent presence. However, his release by the Houston Texans this year serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by the team.

At right guard, the Seahawks initially rotated Anthony Bradford with rookie Christian Haynes, before Sataoa Laumea stepped in. Haynes' performance has been underwhelming, and Laumea is no longer on an NFL roster. It was a position in flux.

Enter 2025, and the Seahawks made a bold move. General Manager John Schneider, known for his controversial quotes about guards, invested heavily in drafting Grey Zabel with the 18th overall pick. Was this a strategic diversion? We may never know for sure.

Zabel has proven to be a home run pick so far. He's registered an impressive sixth-lowest QB pressure percentage allowed, and his performance has been solid. It's a shame he doesn't get more recognition for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

As the Seahawks prepare for a crucial matchup against the 49ers, they can take comfort in knowing that left guard Grey Zabel was the highest-graded player in the previous encounter. A reliable presence on the field.

On the right side, the Seahawks opted for a different approach. They passed on high-priced free agents like Will Fries and instead stuck with Anthony Bradford. The new offensive coaching staff, led by Klint Kubiak, believed in the talent they had. Fries is doing well in Minnesota, but at a cost significantly higher than Bradford's contract.

Bradford has faced criticism for his play, but the Seahawks' brass has worked wonders. They've minimized his weaknesses and turned him into an occasional weapon. Quick triggers from quarterback Sam Darnold help mitigate Bradford's losses, and the Seahawks have given up fewer sacks this year compared to the Geno Smith era.

The run game is where Bradford excels. His ability to create wide-open lanes is a superpower. And with an affordable rookie contract, there's potential for further growth.

It's not a perfect situation, but the Seahawks' front office and coaching staff have implemented a plan they believe in. They acted decisively, and it's paid off. Both Ken Walker III and Sam Darnold have praised the offensive line's performance.

As the Seahawks gear up for another clash, they can rely on their improved offensive line. It's a testament to their resilience and strategic vision. Now, let's see if they can continue their dominance on the field!