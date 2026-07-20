Seattle Seahawks Celebrate Super Bowl LX Win at Disneyland with Kenneth Walker III & Sam Darnold! (2026)

The Seattle Seahawks have officially claimed victory in Super Bowl LX, and what better way to celebrate than with a magical parade at Disneyland? Following their impressive 29-13 win over the New England Patriots, MVP Kenneth Walker III and quarterback Sam Darnold traded their football cleats for a journey down Main Street, U.S.A., participating in the cherished victory cavalcade.

This isn't just any parade; it's a time-honored tradition where Super Bowl champions get to shout those iconic words, "I'm going to Disneyland!" It all kicked off with a vibrant procession along Disneyland Park's usual parade route, starting from "it's a small world" and winding its way to the heart of the park. The air was filled with the joyous sounds of the "Celebrate Happy" song, setting the perfect celebratory mood.

But here's where it gets truly special: The parade wasn't just about the players. Dedicated Cast Members proudly carried a banner proclaiming, "Disneyland Resort Welcomes Super Bowl LX Champions," a warm greeting to the victorious team. The opening sequence was a spectacle of energy, featuring a lively band and enthusiastic performers dressed in cheerful Mickey Mouse tops and crisp white bottoms, all waving gold pom-poms.

Adding a touch of classic Disney charm, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto made an appearance, sporting their special 70th-anniversary costumes. It’s a delightful blend of sports triumph and timeless magic!

And this is the part most people miss: The grand finale featured the stars of the day, Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III and quarterback Sam Darnold, riding on the final float. They were joined by none other than Mickey and Minnie Mouse, making the celebration even more enchanting. The float itself was a tribute, adorned with prominent Seahawk and 70th-anniversary signs, and a festive explosion of blue, green, white, and gray balloons.

This tradition of visiting a Disney resort after a Super Bowl win is a long-standing one, usually decided by proximity to the game. Since Super Bowl LX was held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Disneyland was the natural choice for this spectacular celebration.

It’s fascinating to think about the legacy of this "I'm Going to Disneyland!" moment. Over the years, countless Super Bowl legends have uttered those words, becoming part of a celebrated commercial campaign. Just last year, we saw Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts experience a similar magical parade at Magic Kingdom following their Super Bowl LX win.

Now, here's a thought to ponder: With the Seahawks clinching the Super Bowl LX title, does this victory feel like a true resurgence for the team, or is it just another stepping stone? What are your thoughts on the tradition of Super Bowl champions celebrating at Disney parks? Do you think it adds to the prestige of the win, or is it just a fun perk? Share your opinions in the comments below – I'd love to hear your take!