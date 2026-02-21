Seattle Overnight Bus Service! Sound Transit Pilot Program for FIFA World Cup (2026)

In an exciting development for transit in Seattle, Sound Transit is set to introduce an overnight bus service as part of a pilot initiative leading up to the FIFA World Cup matches scheduled for this summer. This new service is poised to begin on March 28 and will run approximately every 30 minutes from midnight until 4 a.m., making it a game changer for late-night travelers.

The overnight buses will provide crucial connections to various key locations, including SeaTac, Sea-Tac Airport, and Tukwila International Boulevard, before heading express to downtown Seattle. Along the route, passengers can expect convenient stops at significant areas such as SODO, Stadium, the International District/Chinatown, Pioneer Square, Symphony, and Westlake.

Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine expressed enthusiasm about this initiative, stating, "This overnight pilot will ensure 24-hour transit access from Seattle to the airport." He further emphasized that while the comprehensive regional overnight bus network is still under development, launching this pilot program now is a proactive step to enhance flexibility for both airport travelers and employees as the city gears up to host visitors from around the globe during the World Cup.

As the launch date approaches, additional details regarding schedules and specific stop locations will be released, ensuring that everyone is well-informed ahead of this much-anticipated service.