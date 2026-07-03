Seattle Mariners Spring Training Highlights: Home Runs, Relievers, and Opening Day Preview (2026)

As the Seattle Mariners wrap up their Cactus League schedule, the anticipation for the upcoming MLB season is palpable. With the regular season just around the corner, let's dive into some of the key moments and performances that have Mariners fans buzzing.

Spring Training Highlights

One of the most impressive displays came on Friday, where the Mariners dominated the Cleveland Guardians with a 20-8 win. Cole Young, a rising star, smashed two homers, including a monstrous 478-foot moonshot. Perennial All-Star Julio Rodríguez also contributed with a homer of his own, showcasing his power at the plate. But it wasn't just the sluggers who shined; Brendan Donovan, the new leadoff man, Victor Robles, and Dominic Canzone all had multiple hits, with Canzone even hitting a grand slam. The pitching staff also had its moments, with relievers Matt Brash and Jose Ferrer each tossing a scoreless inning.

Despite a 7-1 loss to the Cubs on Saturday, there were still bright spots for Seattle. Josh Naylor, the first baseman, had a solid day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double and a stolen base. On the mound, George Kirby and Eduard Bazardo, fresh off Venezuela's WBC championship run, showed their prowess, with Kirby allowing just one earned run over 5 1/3 innings and Bazardo throwing a perfect inning in relief.

Sunday's game against the White Sox saw starter Bryan Woo shine, as he tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out four. All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz also had a scoreless inning, and Mitch Garver added some pop with a two-run homer. It was a good day all around for the Mariners, who seemed to be finding their groove.

Monday's finale against the Padres ended in a 10-3 loss, but it wasn't without its silver linings. Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena, two players who have been in the spotlight recently, both delivered big hits. Raleigh went 2 for 3 with a double, and Arozarena homered for the second time in a week. Luis Castillo also had a strong outing, going five innings with five strikeouts.

Deeper Analysis

What makes this particularly fascinating is the balance of veteran presence and young talent on the Mariners roster. The team seems to have found a nice blend of experience and potential, which could be a recipe for success. The performances of players like Cole Young, Brendan Donovan, and Victor Robles show that the future is bright for Seattle. At the same time, veterans like Josh Naylor and Mitch Garver provide stability and leadership.

From my perspective, the Mariners' spring training has been a promising showcase of their depth and talent. While the results may not always be perfect, the individual performances and the team's overall trajectory are encouraging. It's clear that this team has the potential to make some noise in the upcoming season, and I, for one, am excited to see how they fare.

As we await the start of the regular season, the Mariners' spring training highlights give us a glimpse into what could be a memorable campaign. With a mix of power, pitching, and promising young talent, Seattle is poised to make a statement. The stage is set, and the Mariners are ready to take center stage.