Seattle Mariners Introduce Steelheads Jerseys for Sunday Games! (2026)

Get ready for a stylish twist on Sunday baseball! The Seattle Mariners are set to debut a brand-new look for their home games, and it's a nod to a significant piece of baseball history.

During their recent FanFest event, the Mariners unveiled their plans to wear black-and-white Seattle Steelheads uniforms for every Sunday home game at T-Mobile Park throughout the upcoming season. This isn't just a one-off tribute; it marks a new era for the team, making them the first Major League Baseball team to incorporate a historic Negro Leagues uniform into their regular rotation.

But here's where it gets truly special: these striking uniforms honor the 1946 Seattle Steelheads, a team that played in the West Coast Negro Baseball League. This initiative, dubbed "Steelheads Sundays," is more than just a fashion statement. Starting in 2026, the Mariners are not only embracing this legacy but also committing $500,000 to support local Black-led baseball and softball initiatives. This substantial investment aims to foster the growth of the sport and promote well-being within underserved communities.

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While the Mariners have donned the Steelheads uniforms in the past, this season signifies a shift to making it a regular feature on Sundays, replacing the cream-colored uniforms that have been a fixture since 2015. Mariners president of business operations, Kevin Martinez, expressed immense pride, stating, "We are proud to honor our game’s history and invest in the future of our community with Steelheads Sundays at T-Mobile Park." He further elaborated that the Steelheads Community Fund will not only celebrate the team's legacy but also continue the Mariners' ongoing efforts to enhance access to baseball and softball for those who need it most.

And this is the part most people miss: while this move is widely celebrated for its historical significance and community outreach, some might wonder if it could overshadow the current team's identity. Is this a perfect blend of honoring the past while forging the future, or could it create a disconnect for some fans? What are your thoughts on this exciting new direction for the Mariners? Let us know in the comments below!