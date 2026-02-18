Seattle Mariners' Future Star: Meet Ryan Sloan, the Top Prospect of 2028 (2026)

Here's a bold prediction: by 2028, the Seattle Mariners could have another superstar on their hands, and his name is Ryan Sloan. But here's where it gets controversial—while many experts agree on his potential, some wonder if he’ll live up to the sky-high expectations. Let’s dive into why this young pitcher is generating so much buzz and what makes him the Mariners’ top prospect for 2028.

The Mariners’ farm system has been nothing short of remarkable in recent years, churning out stars like Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, and now, with talents like Colt Emerson and Lazaro Montez in the pipeline, the future looks even brighter. And this is the part most people miss—the organization’s ability to identify and develop raw talent has set them apart, and Ryan Sloan is the latest example of their keen eye for potential.

A recent MLB.com report (https://www.mlb.com/news/projecting-each-team-s-top-prospect-in-2028) boldly projected Sloan as the Mariners’ top prospect for 2028. At just 20 years old, the right-handed starter has already turned heads with his impressive blend of pitching instincts and untapped potential. The Mariners went above and beyond in the 2024 Draft, signing him for $3 million out of York Community High School in Elmhurst, Illinois. Why? Because they saw something special—a pitcher with the potential for three plus pitches and above-average control, a rare combination that could make him one of the best in the game.

Sloan’s high school dominance was undeniable. During his senior year, he posted a jaw-dropping 0.30 ERA with 90 strikeouts in just 46 innings, earning him the title of Illinois Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year. But it’s his professional development that’s truly exciting. In his first full year of pro ball, he climbed to High-A despite being on a limited workload, proving he’s not just a high school phenom but a legitimate prospect.

Here’s where opinions start to differ—while some believe Sloan is on the fast track to the majors, others argue the Mariners should take it slow. Even as a teenager in 2025, he posted a 3.73 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 82 innings, showcasing his ability to compete at higher levels. However, with a solid young rotation already in place, the Mariners have the luxury of letting Sloan develop at his own pace. Will this patience pay off, or is there a risk of stunting his momentum? That’s the million-dollar question.

Selected 55th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft (https://www.si.com/mlb/mariners/onsi), Sloan has quickly become a highly touted name in the Mariners’ system. His maturity on the mound, combined with his natural talent, has fans and experts alike dreaming of what he could become. But as with any prospect, there’s no guarantee. The road to the majors is fraught with challenges, and only time will tell if Sloan can live up to the hype.

So, what do you think? Is Ryan Sloan the next big thing for the Mariners, or is the hype train moving too fast? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this rising star and the future of Seattle’s farm system.