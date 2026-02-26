Seattle Mariners Dominate the 2026 World Baseball Classic! ⚾️🇺🇸🇨🇴🇲🇽 (2026)

The Seattle Mariners are gearing up for an exciting international baseball showdown at the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC)!

A Record-Tying Presence

The Mariners are making their mark with an impressive 11 players participating in this prestigious tournament, a number that matches their 2017 record and surpasses the 10 players they sent in 2023. These players are spread across eight teams, each with a 30-man roster, showcasing the depth of Seattle's talent.

But here's where it gets interesting: eight of these players are major leaguers, two are on the cusp of making the cut, and one is a minor leaguer. This group includes key players like two-thirds of the starting outfield, the starting catcher, first baseman, and two bullpen arms, plus a top 100 prospect. Talk about a well-rounded representation!

A Global Affair

The Mariners' global reach is evident as they contribute players to teams from the United States, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, Venezuela, Colombia, Italy, and Korea. Let's take a closer look at these talented individuals:

United States : Cal Raleigh (catcher) and Gabe Speier (left-handed pitcher) are set to make their WBC debuts. Raleigh, a star catcher, joined the team during All-Star festivities, while Speier was named to the team in January.

: Cal Raleigh (catcher) and Gabe Speier (left-handed pitcher) are set to make their WBC debuts. Raleigh, a star catcher, joined the team during All-Star festivities, while Speier was named to the team in January. Dominican Republic : Julio Rodríguez, an outfield sensation, had a solid debut in the 2023 WBC with 5 hits, 3 RBIs, and a double in 18 at-bats over 4 games.

: Julio Rodríguez, an outfield sensation, had a solid debut in the 2023 WBC with 5 hits, 3 RBIs, and a double in 18 at-bats over 4 games. Mexico : Randy Arozarena, a top performer in the 2023 WBC, and Andrés Muñoz, a right-handed pitcher making his WBC debut, will represent Mexico.

: Randy Arozarena, a top performer in the 2023 WBC, and Andrés Muñoz, a right-handed pitcher making his WBC debut, will represent Mexico. Canada : Josh Naylor, who re-signed with the Mariners for five years, returns to the WBC after his debut in 2017, where he went hitless in two at-bats.

: Josh Naylor, who re-signed with the Mariners for five years, returns to the WBC after his debut in 2017, where he went hitless in two at-bats. Venezuela : Eduard Bazardo, a right-handed pitcher, is ready for his first WBC after a standout 2025 season.

: Eduard Bazardo, a right-handed pitcher, is ready for his first WBC after a standout 2025 season. Colombia : Michael Arroyo, a highly-ranked prospect, played a crucial role in Colombia's qualification last March, batting .300 with 2 RBIs and 2 stolen bases.

: Michael Arroyo, a highly-ranked prospect, played a crucial role in Colombia's qualification last March, batting .300 with 2 RBIs and 2 stolen bases. Italy : Dominic Canzone, an outfield talent, and Miles Mastrobuoni, a utility player, will represent Italy. Canzone had a breakout 2025 season, while Mastrobuoni already has WBC experience from 2023.

: Dominic Canzone, an outfield talent, and Miles Mastrobuoni, a utility player, will represent Italy. Canzone had a breakout 2025 season, while Mastrobuoni already has WBC experience from 2023. Korea: Dane Dunning, a recent minor league signee, is set for his WBC debut.

Hometown Heroes and Former Mariners

The WBC also features three former Mariners who are Seattle natives: Matthew Boyd (left-handed pitcher for the U.S.), Riley O'Brien (right-handed pitcher for Korea), and Stuart Fairchild (outfielder for Chinese Taipei). Additionally, hometown hero and two-time All-Star Corbin Carroll will represent the U.S. as an outfielder.

Several other former Mariners are also participating, including Eugenio Suárez (Venezuela), Edwin Díaz (Puerto Rico), and Taijuan Walker (Mexico), among others.

Controversial Moves and Fan Favorites

The Mariners' offseason moves have been a hot topic, with discussions about the price paid for Brendan Donovan and the reunion of former players with their teams. Fans are also eagerly anticipating the honoring of the historic 2001 Mariners team with a statue at T-Mobile Park.

And this is the part most people miss: with such a strong presence at the WBC, the Mariners are not only showcasing their talent but also gaining valuable international experience. This could be a significant factor in their highly anticipated 2026 season.

What do you think about the Mariners' representation at the WBC? Are you surprised by any of the players' performances or inclusions? Share your thoughts and predictions for this global baseball extravaganza!