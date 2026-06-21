Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez: Full Fight Breakdown and Highlights (2026)

Get ready for an intense battle as we dive into the full fight video highlights of Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez! This main event showdown at UFC Houston left fans on the edge of their seats.

The highly anticipated fight took place on February 21st at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Sean Strickland, with an impressive record of 30-7, faced off against the experienced Anthony Hernandez, who brought a record of 27-9 to the octagon. The fight aired live on Paramount+, and the official result was a third-round TKO victory for Strickland at the 2:33 mark.

Let's break down the action round by round and uncover the key moments that led to Strickland's triumph.

Round 1: The fighters touched gloves, and Strickland immediately deployed his signature jab and teep. Hernandez started to stalk forward, landing a jab to the body and an inside leg kick. Strickland's jab found its mark, and Hernandez responded with a powerful right hand.

As the round progressed, Hernandez began to land more meaningful shots, but Strickland maintained a high volume of jabs. In the final minute, Hernandez mounted a late flurry, making it a close and exciting first round.

MMAFighting scored the round 10-9 in favor of Hernandez.

Round 2: Both fighters started the round with a smile, a rare sight in the UFC. Hernandez attempted a fake takedown, followed by a powerful right hand. Strickland responded with a jab and a right hand of his own. Hernandez marched forward and landed a hard combination, showcasing his vigor when he connected.

Strickland continued to land jabs, but Hernandez's counters were impressive. The fighters battled against the fence, and Hernandez seemed to be enjoying himself a little too much, which could have been a strategic move or a sign of overconfidence.

MMAFighting scored the round 10-9 for Strickland, making the overall score a tie at 19-19.

Round 3: Strickland's corner urged him to mix up his game plan, while Hernandez needed to apply more pressure and get Strickland against the fence. Hernandez landed a combination, but Strickland responded with a series of jabs. Hernandez managed to tie up Strickland against the fence and landed a short elbow on the break.

However, Strickland's knee to the body changed the momentum. Hernandez was in trouble, and Strickland poured on the pressure, sending him to the canvas. Strickland pounced, and Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight. It was a dominant performance from Strickland, showcasing his ability to adapt and finish the fight.

The official result: Sean Strickland def. Anthony Hernandez via TKO in Round 3 at 2:33.

And there you have it, a thrilling main event that showcased the best of UFC's middleweight division. But here's where it gets controversial... Do you think Strickland's victory was a result of his strategic adjustments, or was Hernandez's overconfidence his undoing? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss this exciting fight!