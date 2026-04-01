Sean Payton's Coaching Shakeup: Joe Lombardi's Take on His Firing from the Broncos (2026)

In a striking turn of events, former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has shared insights following his recent dismissal, revealing that he sensed change was on the horizon. Lombardi spoke candidly with Chris Tomasson from The Denver Gazette, explaining that he wasn’t caught off guard by head coach Sean Payton's decision to alter the coaching staff.

"Sean decided to move on, and I suppose that’s about all there is to say,” Lombardi stated during their phone conversation. He expressed that in the world of the NFL, such changes are almost expected. “It’s not really a surprise… From my experience, you could tell he was in one of those moods where he felt that some changes were necessary, and apparently, I was one of those changes. I've known him long enough to read between the lines, I guess."

Having joined the Broncos when Payton took the helm in 2023, Lombardi had a long-standing professional relationship with him, having worked under Payton for a total of 12 years during two separate terms with the New Orleans Saints.

Lombardi's departure marks yet another chapter in his career; at 54 years old, this isn’t his first experience with being let go. He faced a similar fate during his inaugural OC position in Detroit, where he was dismissed after only 23 games (2014-15). After spending two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers (2021-22), he was also let go by head coach Brandon Staley. Despite this, Lombardi maintains that his friendship with Payton remains intact, asserting, "I think it’s just part of the business. He employed me for a long time, and I truly appreciate that."

In the Broncos' offensive setup, Payton is the primary play caller, while Lombardi and others contribute to developing weekly game plans and coaching players. Interestingly, Lombardi brushed aside the notion that he was being made a scapegoat for the team’s postseason shortcomings, particularly after backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham started against the New England Patriots.

"We made it to the AFC Championship," Lombardi pointed out, questioning why there would be a need for a scapegoat. "I don’t understand what I’m being blamed for. I thought we had a solid season. No, I didn’t feel that way at all. I just think that (Payton) wanted to explore a different direction."

Looking ahead, if passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb doesn’t secure the coaching position with the Las Vegas Raiders, he could be a strong candidate for promotion within the Broncos organization to ensure this rising star stays in Denver. Another potential internal choice could be Zach Streif, the assistant head coach and run game coordinator, who has the advantage of having played under Payton during their time with the Saints.