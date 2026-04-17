Sean Payton on the Challenge of Defending Josh Allen (2026)

The stage is set for an intriguing playoff clash as the top-seeded Broncos prepare to face the Bills, who hold a memorable win over the Broncos from last year's wild-card round. But here's where it gets controversial: the Broncos' defense must step up and tackle the formidable challenge of stopping quarterback Josh Allen. Allen's physicality and versatility are a force to be reckoned with, and the Broncos' coach, Sean Payton, acknowledges the task at hand.

Payton, known for his strategic prowess, recognizes the unique skills that make Allen a standout. He highlights Allen's impressive physical attributes, noting his size, strength, and agility. "He's hard to bring down," Payton remarks, "He's powerful, and he's probably first in the league in second-act explosives." This refers to Allen's ability to make big plays in the second half of games, showcasing his resilience and competitive spirit. Allen's impact was evident in a recent close game, where he made a game-changing play on the final drive, a rare sight in today's NFL.

The Broncos' defense will need to be vigilant and strategic in their approach. Allen's legs and competitive nature make him a dual threat, and his ability to extend plays and make plays downfield is a significant concern. The Broncos will have to devise a plan to contain his explosive plays and manage his impact on the game. The winner of this divisional round game will advance to Super Bowl LX, and the Broncos are determined to make their mark.

As the Broncos gear up for the challenge, fans and analysts alike are left to ponder: Can the Broncos' defense rise to the occasion and contain Josh Allen's brilliance? The answer may lie in the strategic adjustments and the team's ability to execute under pressure. This game promises to be a thrilling test of skills and a showcase of the NFL's top talent. So, will the Broncos' defense step up and make the necessary stops? The stage is set for a captivating playoff battle, and the outcome will undoubtedly spark discussions and debates among football enthusiasts.