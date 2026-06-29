Sean McDermott's journey post-Bills firing showcases a thoughtful approach to growth and self-improvement. With a new routine centered around family and personal development, McDermott embraces a gap year, learning from diverse sources. His regimen includes school drop-offs, workouts, and a dedicated study routine. He seeks guidance from fellow coaches, sports leaders, and corporate figures, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and adaptability. McDermott's focus on leadership and self-improvement is a testament to his commitment to growth, setting the stage for his future in coaching.
Sean McDermott's Post-Bills Firing Journey: Family, Growth, and Future Leadership (2026)
References
- https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7202400/2026/04/17/sean-mcdermott-buffalo-bills-interview-fired-year-off/
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