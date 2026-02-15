Sean McDermott FIRED by Bills After Playoff Exit! What's Next for Buffalo? (2026)

In a shocking move, the Buffalo Bills have parted ways with head coach Sean McDermott, leaving the NFL world stunned. But was it truly unexpected?

The news broke on Monday, just a day after the Bills' heartbreaking playoff exit against the Broncos. With a 98-50 record across nine seasons, McDermott's success is undeniable. Yet, the team's inability to reach the Super Bowl during his tenure has seemingly sealed his fate.

See Also
Jarrett Stidham's Historic Opportunity: Can He Emulate Frank Reich's Feat?Eagles Fire Offensive Coordinator: What's Next for the Offense?Drew Petzing to Detroit Lions: What to Expect from the New Offensive Coordinator | NFL AnalysisBills' Head Coach Search: Interview with Lou Anarumo, Defensive Coordinator

Here's the twist: the Bills' midseason slump from a 4-0 start to 7-4 raised questions about McDermott's future. However, he steered the team back on course, finishing 5-1 and securing a playoff berth. But was this recovery not enough?

See Also
Scottie Scheffler Dominates PGA Tour Opener with Impressive Win

The Bills' front office has now created the 10th coaching vacancy this season. McDermott, with his impressive resume, could be a hot candidate for other teams seeking a new leader. But is this decision a mistake? Could the Bills be letting go of the coach who could've taken them all the way?

And this is where opinions might clash. Some believe the Bills needed a fresh start, while others argue McDermott deserved more time. What's your take? Was this a bold move or a hasty decision?

Sean McDermott FIRED by Bills After Playoff Exit! What's Next for Buffalo? (2026)

References

Top Articles
UK PM Keir Starmer's Leadership in Jeopardy: Epstein Fallout & Resignations
Revolutionizing Antibody Drug Production with AI
Ugo Humbert's Epic Comeback: Overcoming Medvedev in Rotterdam
Latest Posts
New Virginia Tech OC Ty Howle: Building on Success at Penn State | Hokies Football
Exploring Exoplanet Atmospheres: The Role of Polarimetry and NASA's HWO
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Patricia Veum II

Last Updated:

Views: 5967

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Patricia Veum II

Birthday: 1994-12-16

Address: 2064 Little Summit, Goldieton, MS 97651-0862

Phone: +6873952696715

Job: Principal Officer

Hobby: Rafting, Cabaret, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Inline skating, Magic, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Patricia Veum II, I am a vast, combative, smiling, famous, inexpensive, zealous, sparkling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.