Sean McDermott FIRED by Bills After Playoff Exit! What's Next for Buffalo? (2026)

In a shocking move, the Buffalo Bills have parted ways with head coach Sean McDermott, leaving the NFL world stunned. But was it truly unexpected?

The news broke on Monday, just a day after the Bills' heartbreaking playoff exit against the Broncos. With a 98-50 record across nine seasons, McDermott's success is undeniable. Yet, the team's inability to reach the Super Bowl during his tenure has seemingly sealed his fate.

Here's the twist: the Bills' midseason slump from a 4-0 start to 7-4 raised questions about McDermott's future. However, he steered the team back on course, finishing 5-1 and securing a playoff berth. But was this recovery not enough?

The Bills' front office has now created the 10th coaching vacancy this season. McDermott, with his impressive resume, could be a hot candidate for other teams seeking a new leader. But is this decision a mistake? Could the Bills be letting go of the coach who could've taken them all the way?

And this is where opinions might clash. Some believe the Bills needed a fresh start, while others argue McDermott deserved more time. What's your take? Was this a bold move or a hasty decision?