Sean Brady Predicts Shavkat Rakhmonov's Future: 'He's Cooked' | UFC Welterweight Drama (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: Shavkat Rakhmonov’s career might be on the brink of collapse, and it’s not just about his injuries. But here’s where it gets controversial—while some see his prolonged absence as a setback, others argue it’s the beginning of the end. Let’s dive in.

As of February 6, 2026, the MMA world is buzzing with speculation about Rakhmonov’s future. The undefeated welterweight sensation (19-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) has re-injured his knee, leading to another surgery that’s expected to keep him out of the octagon for at least nine months. This comes after his last fight in December 2024, where he defeated Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310. Since then, Rakhmonov has been notably absent, with 2025 passing without a single bout. Now, Sean Brady is sounding the alarm, predicting Rakhmonov won’t return until 2027—if at all.

And this is the part most people miss—Brady isn’t just speculating; he’s questioning Rakhmonov’s ability to reclaim his former dominance. On his podcast, The BradyBagz Show, Brady bluntly stated, ‘Bro, he’s cooked.’ He empathized with Rakhmonov’s struggles but painted a grim picture of his comeback. ‘How do you even come back from that?’ Brady asked. ‘Are you a shell of yourself? You’ve got to be terrified to step into training.’ Brady’s concern is palpable, but his skepticism is equally clear: ‘UFC doesn’t do favors. No starter meals.’

Meanwhile, Rakhmonov’s absence has led to his removal from the UFC’s welterweight rankings—a move that, while expected, underscores the ruthlessness of the sport. But here’s the real head-scratcher: Colby Covington remains in the rankings despite not winning a fight since 2022 and last competing in 2024. Brady didn’t hold back his frustration: ‘How the f*ck is Colby still in the rankings? He’s 38 this year, hasn’t won since Masvidal in 2022, and yet he’s still there. It’s crazy.’

This raises a thought-provoking question: Are the rankings truly merit-based, or do politics play a role? And here’s where it gets even more controversial—is Rakhmonov’s removal justified, or is it a harsh punishment for an injury-plagued career? And what does Covington’s continued presence say about the UFC’s criteria for ranking fighters?

As we ponder Rakhmonov’s future, one thing is certain: his road back to the top won’t be easy. But is it even possible? Let’s discuss—do you think Rakhmonov can make a successful return, or is Brady right in saying he’s ‘cooked’? And should Covington still be in the rankings? Share your thoughts below—this is one debate you won’t want to miss.