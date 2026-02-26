The Sydney Sixers' winning streak has reached new heights, surpassing the Melbourne Renegades' hopes with a 10-game BBL victory streak. Since 2019, the Renegades had struggled to beat the Sixers, but on New Year's Day, the Sixers chased down 165 with five balls to spare, leaving the Renegades near the bottom of the BBL table. Sean Abbott, who missed out on the Australian T20 World Cup squad, responded in style by claiming 3-16, showcasing his destructive best and taking the prized wicket of Jake Fraser-McGurk. Abbott's brilliance overshadowed the Renegades' 19-ball blitz by Josh Brown, who set the tone early with a 41-run innings. Despite the efforts of Hassan Khan's diving catch, which was described as 'top shelf', the Renegades suffered a 10th straight defeat at the hands of the Sixers. The Sixers' star import, Babar Azam, delivered for his new side, finishing unbeaten on 58* (off 46 balls), while Joel Davies' late cameo ensured the Sydney outfit headed home with the points. The Renegades' struggles continued, with the team losing wickets at regular intervals, finishing 9-164 off their 20 overs. The Sixers' victory was highlighted by Abbott's outstanding performance, which capped off a brilliant day for the Aussie star.
Sean Abbott's Heroics: Sydney Sixers Extend Winning Streak to 10 (2026)
