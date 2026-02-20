Seahawks vs Rams NFC Championship Highlights | Seahawks Win 31-27 | NFL 2026 (2026)

Imagine a game so intense, it leaves you on the edge of your seat until the very last second—that was the NFC Championship clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on January 25, 2026. But here's where it gets controversial... Was it Sam Darnold’s resilience or the Rams’ critical errors that sealed Seattle’s 31-27 victory and their ticket to the Super Bowl? Let’s dive in.

In a thrilling showdown, Sam Darnold, the Seahawks’ quarterback, delivered a stellar performance, throwing for three touchdowns despite battling an oblique injury. His 25-of-36 passing for 346 yards and zero turnovers silenced critics who remembered his playoff flop with the Minnesota Vikings last season. And this is the part most people miss... Darnold’s connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba was nothing short of spectacular, as the receiver racked up 153 yards—the second-most in franchise playoff history—and a touchdown on 10 catches.

The Seahawks’ “Dark Side” defense also stepped up in a big way, with Devon Witherspoon’s critical fourth-down pass breakup in the end zone halting the Rams’ momentum. This play, with just 25 seconds left, ensured Seattle’s victory. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. The Rams’ Matthew Stafford threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his prowess. However, critical errors, like Xavier Smith’s muffed punt in the third quarter, handed the Seahawks a golden opportunity. Darnold capitalized immediately, connecting with Jake Bobo for a 17-yard touchdown, extending their lead to 24-13.

Here’s where opinions might clash... Did Sean McVay’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-4 from the Seattle 6-yard line cost the Rams the game? Or was it simply Witherspoon’s clutch play that sealed their fate? Stafford’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua shortly after kept the Rams in the fight, but it wasn’t enough.

The Seahawks’ aggressive strategy on their final possession, with Darnold securing three first downs to drain the clock, highlighted their determination. Meanwhile, Stafford, who turns 38 next month, might be left wondering if this was his last shot at a second Super Bowl title. What do you think? Was this Stafford’s final chance, or will he get another shot?

Injuries played a role too. The Rams lost WR Jordan Whittington and DE Kobie Turner in the third quarter, while the Seahawks saw LB Drake Thomas and FB Brady Russell exit in the second half. These absences undoubtedly impacted the game’s flow.

Now, the Seahawks advance to their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history, their first in 11 years, seeking to reclaim the glory they last achieved in the 2013 season. They’ll face the New England Patriots, their opponents from that most recent Super Bowl loss. Will history repeat itself, or will Seattle rise to the occasion?

As we gear up for the Super Bowl, one thing’s for sure: this Seahawks team, led by second-year coach Mike Macdonald, has the heart and talent to make it happen. But what’s your take? Did the Seahawks earn their spot, or did the Rams let it slip away? Let’s debate in the comments!