Seahawks Super Bowl Victory Parade & Ceremony | Live Coverage Highlights (2026)

Don't miss out on the excitement! The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating their hard-fought victory, and you can be a part of it. KING 5, the official broadcast partner, is bringing you exclusive live coverage of the championship ceremony and parade, straight from Lumen Field. But here's the catch: you don't want to miss a single moment of this historic event.

The Seahawks just secured their second Super Bowl win, and the city of Seattle is buzzing with excitement. Join the celebration as the team returns home, greeted by adoring fans and a warm welcome at the airport. You'll feel like you're right there with the players as they parade through the streets.

KING 5 is your go-to source for all the action. Tune in live on the KING 5 app and KONG, starting at 9 a.m. PT. And if you want to watch on your TV, it's easy! Just follow these simple steps to get the KING 5 streaming app:

Turn on your TV and open the app store. Search for 'KING 5' using your remote. Select the app and choose 'Download' or 'Install'. Once installed, open the app and start streaming.

But wait, there's more! You can also stream KING 5 on your phone. Just download the mobile app by searching for 'KING 5' or clicking the links provided. Don't let this opportunity slip away; be a part of the celebration with KING 5!