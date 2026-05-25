Seahawks Sign Two Key Young Stars: JSN and Witherspoon Stay Home — What It Means for 2026 (2026)

The Seahawks' recent move to exercise the fifth-year options on wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon is a strategic decision with significant implications. This article will delve into the fascinating world of NFL contract negotiations and the impact it has on team dynamics and player careers.

Securing the Future

By exercising these options, the Seahawks have effectively locked in two key players for at least the next two seasons. This move is a testament to the team's belief in the talent and potential of Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon, who have both made their mark on the league in their respective positions.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the financial aspect. Smith-Njigba's option is projected to be a substantial $23.852 million, while Witherspoon's is close behind at $21.161 million. These figures highlight the value the Seahawks place on their young core and the impact these players have had on the team's success.

A Rising Star

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, or JSN as he is often called, has become a household name in the NFL. His quickness and skill have earned him a reputation as one of the best receivers in the league. With a career-high 119 receptions and league-leading receiving yards, JSN has proven his worth.

Personally, I think it's intriguing that JSN, despite his success, remains humble and unpressured about contract negotiations. His focus on performance and letting his game speak for itself is a refreshing approach in an era where player contracts often dominate the headlines.

Cornerback Excellence

Devon Witherspoon, on the other hand, has made his mark as a versatile and impactful cornerback. His ability to blitz and disrupt opposing offenses has been a key asset for the Seahawks' defense. Witherspoon's three consecutive Pro Bowl selections speak to his consistency and skill.

One thing that immediately stands out is the Seahawks' commitment to their homegrown talent. By keeping Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba, the team is building a foundation for future success. This move also sends a message to other players and teams that the Seahawks are serious about retaining their key contributors.

Broader Implications

The Seahawks' decision to exercise these options is a strategic move that has broader implications for the team's future. By securing these players for the next two seasons, the Seahawks can focus on other areas of the team and continue to build a competitive roster.

In my opinion, this move also highlights the importance of player development and the value of drafting well. The Seahawks have identified and nurtured talent, and now they are reaping the rewards. It's a testament to the team's scouting and coaching abilities.

Conclusion

The Seahawks' decision to exercise the fifth-year options on Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon is a strategic and insightful move. It showcases the team's commitment to its young core and sets a precedent for future contract negotiations. With these players locked in, the Seahawks can continue to build a formidable team and aim for sustained success.

As we look ahead, it will be interesting to see how these players continue to develop and impact the league. Their stories are a reminder of the exciting narratives that unfold off the field, shaping the future of the NFL.