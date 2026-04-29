Seahawks Sale Rumors: Paul Allen Estate Says 'Not for Sale' (2026)

Could the Seattle Seahawks soon change hands? The future of this beloved NFL franchise is shrouded in uncertainty, as whispers of a potential sale grow louder. According to ESPN, league and ownership sources suggest the Seahawks might hit the market after Super Bowl LX, sparking a frenzy of speculation among fans and industry insiders alike. But here's where it gets controversial: while these sources claim discussions have been ongoing for at least a week, the Paul G. Allen Estate, which has owned the team since Allen’s passing in 2018, firmly denies any immediate plans to sell. In a statement to KIRO 7 News, the estate dismissed the rumors, emphasizing, ‘The team is not for sale.’ Yet, they also acknowledged that a sale is inevitable at some point, as per Allen’s wishes to eventually donate the proceeds to charity. This raises a thought-provoking question: Is the estate simply biding its time, or are these rumors entirely baseless?

Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, rescued the Seahawks from a potential relocation to California when he purchased the team from Ken Behring in 1996. Since his death, his sister, Jody Allen, has overseen the franchise as executor of the trust, tasked with fulfilling her brother’s directive to sell his sports franchises and channel the funds into charitable causes. The Seahawks, valued at a staggering $6.59 billion by Sportico, could fetch an even higher price—somewhere between $7 billion and $8 billion, according to one team executive. To put this in perspective, the Washington Commanders sold for a record $6.05 billion in 2023, making the Seahawks’ potential sale a landmark deal in NFL history.

And this is the part most people miss: the Allen Estate is already in the process of selling another major asset—the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers. ESPN reports that the Blazers are set to be acquired by a group led by Tom Dundon for over $4 billion. With one sale already underway, could the Seahawks be next? The NFL and the Seahawks organization have both declined to comment, leaving fans and analysts to connect the dots. Meanwhile, the team is gearing up for their February 8 matchup against the New England Patriots in San Francisco, a game that could be one of their last under the current ownership.

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Is the Seahawks’ sale inevitable, or is this all just speculation? Share your thoughts in the comments—we want to hear your take on this potentially game-changing development in the world of sports ownership.