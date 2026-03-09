Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak on Raiders Rumors: Super Bowl LX Focus (2026)

The Seahawks' Offensive Coordinator, Klint Kubiak, is in the spotlight as rumors swirl about his potential move to the Raiders. With the Super Bowl looming, Kubiak's focus remains steadfast on the upcoming game, as he emphasizes his dedication to the Seahawks and the current season. Despite the speculation, Kubiak's priority is clear: coaching the Seahawks to victory.

The narrative takes an intriguing turn as sources indicate Kubiak's intention to pursue the Raiders' head coaching position. This development adds complexity to the situation, as the Seahawks' head coach, Mike Macdonald, acknowledges the bittersweet nature of Kubiak's potential departure. The team's success in 2025, under Kubiak's leadership, has been transformative, elevating the offense to eighth place in scoring and establishing a top-10 rushing attack.

Sam Darnold, a key player under Kubiak's guidance, praises his coach's dedication and honesty. Darnold's experience with Kubiak as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers further highlights the coach's impact on players. The Raiders, facing a rebuilding phase, would benefit from Kubiak's expertise in turning around offenses. However, the timing of any potential deal is crucial, as the Seahawks prepare for the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

The article also mentions Kubiak's extensive interview process, where he virtually met with several teams during the playoffs. Despite the distractions, Kubiak maintains a professional approach, ensuring his preparation for the Super Bowl remains unaffected. The narrative concludes with a thought-provoking question, inviting readers to ponder the potential impact of Kubiak's decisions on his future and the teams involved.