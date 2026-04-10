Seahawks News 3/21: Who Will Backfill at RB? JSN & Witherspoon Lock-In (2026)

The Seattle Seahawks are facing a crucial decision regarding their wide receiver, Jake Bobo. With an offer sheet from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team must decide whether to keep Bobo or let him go. This decision is particularly interesting given the recent news that the Seahawks have already locked down two of their top players, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon, with record-breaking contracts. The question arises: why should the Seahawks prioritize keeping Bobo over other potential free agents? One argument is that Bobo is a valuable asset who can contribute significantly to the team's success. However, the team's current focus on retaining their top talent and the potential for free agency bargains suggests that the decision may not be as straightforward as it initially seems. The Seahawks' strategy in the upcoming free agency period will be crucial in shaping their future success, and the team's ability to balance their budget while keeping their star players will be a key factor in their performance in the 2026 season and beyond. Personally, I think that the Seahawks should prioritize keeping Bobo, as he has proven himself to be a reliable and versatile player. However, the team's financial situation and the potential for free agency bargains should also be considered. The decision will ultimately depend on the team's strategic priorities and their ability to balance their budget while keeping their star players.