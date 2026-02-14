Seahawks Lock Down Charles Cross: $104M Extension & Playoff Push! 🏈 (2026)

In a move that's sure to shake up the NFL landscape, the Seattle Seahawks have locked down one of their most promising young talents for the long haul. But here's where it gets interesting: Charles Cross, the team's standout left tackle, has just inked a four-year, $104.4 million contract extension, with a staggering $40.5 million guaranteed in the first year alone. This deal, reported by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, solidifies Cross's future with the Seahawks through the 2030 season, building on the team's earlier decision to exercise their 2026 option on his rookie contract.

Cross has been a cornerstone of the Seahawks' offensive line this season, starting the first 14 games before a hamstring injury sidelined him for the last three. His absence was felt, but the Seahawks still managed to secure a first-round bye with a crucial win over the 49ers on Saturday night. Now, with the postseason looming, the team is hopeful that Cross will return in time for their first playoff game in two weeks.

See Also
Bears Clinch NFC North Title! | 2025 Playoff HopesPatriots' Roster Moves: Signing DB Kobee Minor and MoreNFC South Drama: Falcons' Win Sets Up Tricky Scenario for Panthers vs. BuccaneersBrock Purdy's Tough Night: Injury Scare and a Disappointing Loss to Seahawks

But here's the part most people miss: While this deal is a massive win for Cross and the Seahawks, it also raises questions about the team's long-term strategy. Are they betting too heavily on a player who's still relatively early in his career? And how will this impact their ability to sign other key players in the future? Is this a smart investment, or are the Seahawks setting themselves up for potential salary cap challenges down the line?

See Also
Maxx Crosby's Frustration: Inside the Raiders' Decision to Shut Him Down

This extension is more than just a financial agreement; it's a statement of trust and commitment from the Seahawks organization. Cross has proven himself as a reliable protector for quarterback Geno Smith, and his return to the lineup could be the missing piece the Seahawks need to make a deep playoff run. But what do you think? Is this deal a no-brainer, or are there hidden risks that could come back to haunt the Seahawks? Let us know in the comments—we're eager to hear your take on this blockbuster move!

Seahawks Lock Down Charles Cross: $104M Extension & Playoff Push! 🏈 (2026)

References

Top Articles
Dakar 2026: Nasser Al-Attiyah's Comeback - Stage 6 Highlights
Britney Spears' International Comeback: Supporting Her Son's Musical Journey
Justice Haynes Enters Transfer Portal: What's Next for the Michigan Running Back?
Latest Posts
Environmental Health Perspectives: A New Chapter with ACS Publications
Denver Gas Stations: What to Do If You Got Contaminated Fuel
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Aracelis Kilback

Last Updated:

Views: 5717

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Aracelis Kilback

Birthday: 1994-11-22

Address: Apt. 895 30151 Green Plain, Lake Mariela, RI 98141

Phone: +5992291857476

Job: Legal Officer

Hobby: LARPing, role-playing games, Slacklining, Reading, Inline skating, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Dance

Introduction: My name is Aracelis Kilback, I am a nice, gentle, agreeable, joyous, attractive, combative, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.