Seahawks Lock Down Charles Cross: $104M Extension & Playoff Push! 🏈 (2026)

In a move that's sure to shake up the NFL landscape, the Seattle Seahawks have locked down one of their most promising young talents for the long haul. But here's where it gets interesting: Charles Cross, the team's standout left tackle, has just inked a four-year, $104.4 million contract extension, with a staggering $40.5 million guaranteed in the first year alone. This deal, reported by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, solidifies Cross's future with the Seahawks through the 2030 season, building on the team's earlier decision to exercise their 2026 option on his rookie contract.

Cross has been a cornerstone of the Seahawks' offensive line this season, starting the first 14 games before a hamstring injury sidelined him for the last three. His absence was felt, but the Seahawks still managed to secure a first-round bye with a crucial win over the 49ers on Saturday night. Now, with the postseason looming, the team is hopeful that Cross will return in time for their first playoff game in two weeks.

But here's the part most people miss: While this deal is a massive win for Cross and the Seahawks, it also raises questions about the team's long-term strategy. Are they betting too heavily on a player who's still relatively early in his career? And how will this impact their ability to sign other key players in the future? Is this a smart investment, or are the Seahawks setting themselves up for potential salary cap challenges down the line?

This extension is more than just a financial agreement; it's a statement of trust and commitment from the Seahawks organization. Cross has proven himself as a reliable protector for quarterback Geno Smith, and his return to the lineup could be the missing piece the Seahawks need to make a deep playoff run. But what do you think? Is this deal a no-brainer, or are there hidden risks that could come back to haunt the Seahawks? Let us know in the comments—we're eager to hear your take on this blockbuster move!