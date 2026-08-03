Seahawks' Grey Zabel: 'I Hate the Rams, But I Love the Rams' - NFL Rivalry Breakdown (2026)

The world of sports often presents us with fascinating dynamics, and the NFL is no exception. Today, we delve into the intense rivalry between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, a clash that has captured the attention of fans and players alike.

In a recent podcast appearance, Seattle's first-round guard Grey Zabel shared his unique perspective on this archrivalry. His words offer a glimpse into the complex emotions that fuel these intense sporting battles.

The Mano a Mano Mentality

Zabel's description of the rivalry as "mano a mano, best on best" is a testament to the intense competition between these two teams. It's a battle of equals, where every game is a test of skill, strategy, and sheer determination. This rivalry is not just about winning; it's about proving dominance in a league where every team is a potential threat.

A Trilogy of Thrillers

The Seahawks and Rams faced off an incredible three times during the 2025 Super Bowl season. Each game was a nail-biter, with the series decided by a mere seven points in total. From the initial loss that sparked Zabel's competitive fire, to the overtime triumph that set Seattle's path to the Super Bowl, and finally, the dramatic NFC Championship Game, these teams delivered an unforgettable trilogy.

Respect and Admiration Amidst Rivalry

What makes this rivalry truly fascinating is the respect and admiration that players like Zabel have for their opponents. Despite the intense competition, Zabel sought out Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner after their loss, praising his skills and sportsmanship. This shows that even in the heat of battle, there is a mutual appreciation for the talent and dedication of one's rivals.

The Psychology of Rivalry

One thing that immediately stands out is the psychological aspect of this rivalry. Zabel's description of Kobie Turner as his "kryptonite" is a perfect example of how rivals can bring out the best and worst in each other. It's a constant challenge, a battle of wills, and a test of mental fortitude.

Looking Ahead

As we look forward to the 2026 season, it's clear that the Seahawks and Rams are poised to continue their intense rivalry. With both teams expected to be contenders once again, fans can look forward to more thrilling matchups and the continuation of this mano a mano battle.

In my opinion, this rivalry is a perfect example of the beauty of sports. It's a reminder that competition can bring out the best in athletes, and that respect and admiration can coexist with intense rivalry. So, as we eagerly await the next chapter in this sporting saga, let's appreciate the unique dynamics that make sports so captivating.