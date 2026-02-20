Seahawks' Emmanwori: Ankle Injury Won't Stop Me from Super Bowl (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, Seattle Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori is optimistic about his chances of playing in the Super Bowl, despite suffering an ankle injury during practice on Wednesday at San Jose State University, where the team is gearing up to face off against the New England Patriots.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Emmanwori recounted the moment of his injury, explaining that while he was defending against a standard out route, he landed awkwardly and rolled his ankle on the grass. Fortunately, he managed to walk off the field unaided and expressed confidence in his ability to participate in the game on Sunday. "It caught me off guard," Emmanwori remarked. "No one wants to deal with injuries, especially not during Super Bowl week. It really took me by surprise."

Interestingly, this injury involves the same ankle that he had previously hurt in Week 1 during a close game against the San Francisco 49ers. However, Emmanwori reassured everyone that the current situation is not as serious. Upon waking up the next day, he felt no soreness, which bodes well for his recovery.

Coach Mike Macdonald provided some insight into Emmanwori’s condition, labeling it a low ankle sprain. He lightheartedly responded to questions from reporters, saying, "Is the first question about Nick? He just rolled his ankle yesterday. It’s a low ankle sprain."

Looking ahead, Macdonald stated that he anticipates Emmanwori will participate in the walkthrough segment of Thursday's practice, although he was uncertain about the rookie's involvement in more intensive training. Regardless, Macdonald remains hopeful about Emmanwori’s availability for the Super Bowl. "He's moving around well," Macdonald noted. "We just need to be cautious and ensure we approach this situation carefully."

Emmanwori, who was selected in the second round of the draft, has made significant contributions throughout the regular season, participating in 14 games and recording 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and 11 pass breakups. His playoff performance has also been noteworthy, highlighted by a fumble recovery and four passes defended, three of which occurred during the NFC Championship game.

As the Seahawks prepare for Super Bowl 60, Emmanwori plans to immerse himself in game film analysis to make up for any practice time he might miss due to his injury. "It’s nothing severe to worry about," he assured fans. "I feel good, I know my body, and I’ll be ready to give it my all."

