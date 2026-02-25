Seahawks Crush 49ers 41-6! NFC Championship Bound! (Highlights & Analysis) (2026)

The Seattle Seahawks delivered a stunning performance, crushing the San Francisco 49ers with a decisive **41-6 victory** to advance to the NFC Championship game. This dominant display marked a return to form for the Seahawks, evoking memories of their formidable 'Legion of Boom' era. It was a playoff game for the home fans in nearly a decade!

From the outset, the Seahawks set the tone. Rashid Shaheed's electrifying kickoff return for a touchdown just 13 seconds into the game immediately put the 49ers on the back foot. This play was the fourth kickoff return for a touchdown to open a playoff game since 2000 and the longest postseason kick return in franchise history. Kenneth Walker III added to the offensive onslaught with three rushing touchdowns, and the Seahawks' defense forced three turnovers, leaving no doubt about their superiority.

"One of our most complete games, for sure," said defensive lineman Leonard Williams, capturing the team's comprehensive performance. Quarterback Sam Darnold, despite battling an oblique injury, showcased his leadership and resilience, completing 12 of 17 passes for 124 yards and connecting with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown. Offensive lineman Grey Zabel praised Darnold's "gutsy performance." This game was a stark contrast to Darnold's playoff debut last season with the Minnesota Vikings, where he struggled.

The 49ers, missing key players due to injuries, including tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, and defensive end Nick Bosa, struggled to mount a challenge. Star left tackle Trent Williams acknowledged the team's challenges, stating, "When you’re playing with guys you’re signing off the practice squad, guys (you are) taking off the street — you got to temper expectations a bit." Quarterback Brock Purdy faced constant pressure from the Seahawks' defense, completing 15 of 27 passes for 140 yards with an interception and a lost fumble.

But here's where it gets controversial... The 49ers' defeat was their second-most lopsided playoff loss in franchise history, raising questions about their preparedness and execution. The Seahawks' defense, nicknamed the "Dark Side," effectively neutralized the 49ers' offense. Safety Nick Emmanwori highlighted the team's cohesive efforts: "Everything’s working for us, to be honest... We fly to the ball, we’ve got (a) great scheme, great coaches, great players. I (think) it’s hard for teams to find a way to score on us or beat us straight up.”

And this is the part most people miss... Kenneth Walker III's outstanding performance, with three rushing touchdowns, tied a franchise playoff record. He finished with 116 rushing yards, showcasing his ability to step up when needed. The Seahawks' running game was a key factor, amassing 175 yards overall. The Seahawks' front seven made life difficult for Purdy, sacking him twice and limiting his options.

Injuries played a role in the game, with the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey and Jake Tonges, and the Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet and Charles Cross, all exiting the game due to various injuries.

Do you think the 49ers' injuries significantly impacted their performance, or was the Seahawks' dominance simply too much to overcome? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The Seahawks are now one victory away from their fourth Super Bowl appearance and their first in 11 years.

