Sea-Doo Switch Recall: Models at Risk of Capsizing - What You Need to Know (2026)

Imagine being out on the water, enjoying the thrill of your Sea-Doo Switch, only to suddenly find yourself capsized! That's the unsettling reality facing some Sea-Doo owners right now. Transport Canada issued a recall notice on Monday, January 5, 2026, highlighting a significant risk of these watercrafts overturning.

This recall specifically affects certain Sea-Doo Switch models manufactured between 2022 and 2026. But here's where it gets controversial... some argue that the design itself is inherently flawed, while others blame improper usage by owners. What do you think?

The core issue, according to Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), the manufacturer, is potential instability. If passengers and cargo aren't distributed correctly, the front of the Sea-Doo Switch can become overloaded. This overload, especially if combined with a failure to drain water properly from the hull, can lead to the watercraft nosediving and, ultimately, capsizing. And this is the part most people miss... the recall isn't just limited to Canada. It's a worldwide initiative to address this potentially dangerous problem.

To put it bluntly, capsizing poses a serious threat of injury or even death. That's why Transport Canada is taking this matter so seriously, especially considering this is BRP's second recall in just two months.

BRP is proactively reaching out to affected owners via mail, instructing them to bring their Sea-Doo Switch to an authorized dealership for necessary repairs. The good news? All parts and labor will be covered free of charge. Once you receive notification, it's crucial to contact your dealer promptly to schedule the recall service.

However, until the repairs are completed, BRP strongly advises owners to be extremely cautious about weight distribution on the watercraft. They emphasize that under specific conditions, the boat may be more susceptible to front overload if water drainage is impaired. Think of it like packing a suitcase: if you put all the heavy items on one side, it's more likely to tip over. The same principle applies here, but with potentially far more serious consequences.

This recall raises important questions about safety standards and manufacturing oversight. Should manufacturers be held more accountable for potential design flaws? Does operator error play a larger role than we think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!