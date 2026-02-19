Scrubs is Back! Season 10 Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know (2026)

Get ready for a hilarious medical drama comeback! After a 16-year hiatus, the beloved comedy series Scrubs is making a grand return to ABC. This highly anticipated revival will bring back fans' favorite characters and introduce new ones, all set in the familiar halls of Sacred Heart Hospital. But here's where it gets controversial... will the new season live up to the original's legacy? And this is the part most people miss... the show's return comes with a fresh take on the medical profession and its interns, while still honoring the bromance at its core. So, get your scrubs ready and join us as we dive into the new season of Scrubs, premiering on Wednesday, February 25, at 8 p.m. on ABC, with episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu. But before you tune in, do you think the revival will capture the magic of the original? Share your thoughts in the comments!