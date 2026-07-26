Scream 7 Directors Reveal Their Shocking Original Vision: 'It Was Going to F*ck You Up' (2026)

The creative minds behind the 'Scream' franchise are revealing their shocking intentions for the seventh installment, and it's a far cry from the feel-good vibe of its predecessor.

'Scream 7' was meant to be a disturbing, mind-bending experience, according to directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who were initially attached to the project. In a recent interview, they shared their bold vision for the slasher film, which they envisioned as a stark contrast to the previous entry, 'Scream VI'.

But here's where it gets controversial: The directors wanted to push the boundaries of horror, exploring the darkest corners of the 'Scream' universe. They aimed to create a relentless, intense experience, shrinking the scope to an ultra-contained, minute-to-minute thriller. This approach would have taken the franchise in a completely new direction, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

"We wanted to go hard with 'Scream 7'," said Bettinelli-Olpin. "If 'Scream VI' was a secret feel-good movie, 'Scream 7' was going to be its twisted, unsettling counterpart." Gillett added, "It was about taking the story in a completely different direction, making it intimate and relentless."

The directors' vision, however, was never fully realized. They departed the project to work on their vampire-themed film, 'Abigail', and Christopher Landon temporarily took over. The original plans for 'Scream 7' remain a mystery, but the idea of a more contained, intense sequel has fans intrigued.

Adding to the intrigue, actor Skeet Ulrich hinted at a fascinating storyline involving his character Billy Loomis' daughter, Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), and her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega). But the production faced significant challenges. Barrera was fired from the franchise due to controversial social media posts, leading to a domino effect of departures, including Jenna Ortega and director Christopher Landon, who received death threats.

The franchise then brought back Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, with original 'Scream' writer Kevin Williamson taking the helm. This move, however, sparked a debate among fans, as many wondered if the new installment would capture the original essence of the franchise.

And this is the part most people miss: Despite the changes, the directors' initial vision for a darker, more intense 'Scream 7' continues to captivate fans and critics alike. It begs the question: What could have been if the original directors had stayed on board? Would the franchise have taken a daring new direction? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's discuss the potential of this controversial interpretation of a beloved horror series.