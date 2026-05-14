Scream 7 Controversy: Pro-Palestine Protestors Call for Boycott, #JusticeForMelissaBarrera (2026)

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, a political controversy erupts! Pro-Palestine activists took center stage at the 'Scream 7' premiere, demanding attention to a sensitive issue. But here's where the story takes an unexpected turn: the activists called for a boycott of the film after Melissa Barrera, a pro-Palestine actress, was fired from the production.

The protest, organized by several pro-Palestine groups, including Entertainment Labor for Palestine and CODEPINK LA, was a response to Barrera's dismissal from the film's seventh installment. Barrera had openly supported Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas conflict, which led to her removal by Spyglass Media Group. The company cited a zero-tolerance policy for antisemitism, but this decision sparked a heated debate.

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The controversy deepened when Barrera's co-star, Jenna Ortega, and the original director, Christopher Landon, both exited the project soon after. Despite these challenges, Spyglass pushed forward, hiring Kevin Williamson, the writer of the original 1996 film, to direct. And this is where it gets intriguing: the film's release date is set for 2026, with a star-studded cast including Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reprising their iconic roles.

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But the question remains: was the boycott call justified? The activists argue that Barrera's firing was an act of censorship and a violation of free speech. However, others might view it as a necessary step to maintain a neutral stance in a highly sensitive geopolitical conflict. The debate continues, leaving audiences and industry professionals alike to ponder the delicate balance between artistic expression and political sensitivity.

Scream 7 Controversy: Pro-Palestine Protestors Call for Boycott, #JusticeForMelissaBarrera (2026)

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